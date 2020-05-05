Technology News
loading

PewDiePie Signs Exclusive Deal With YouTube

YouTube on Monday announced that streaming star PewDiePie will make the Google-owned video platform his exclusive online stage.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 May 2020 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PewDiePie Signs Exclusive Deal With YouTube

PewDiePie had created a YouTube channel in 2010

Highlights
  • PewDiePie videos have racked up more than 25 billion views
  • No details were disclosed regarding any financial incentives involved
  • PewDiePie created a YouTube channel in 2010

YouTube on Monday announced that streaming star PewDiePie will make the Google-owned video platform his exclusive online stage.

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has 104 million subscribers at YouTube, where his videos have racked up more than 25 billion views.

No details were disclosed regarding any financial incentives involved in his decision to go exclusive at Google-owned YouTube, which competes with rival platforms such as Amazon-owned Twitch and Microsoft Mixer.

"YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide," Kjellberg said in a release.

Kjellberg created a YouTube channel in 2010 and began uploading videos of "Minecraft" and "Amnesia" game play, according to the service.

His channel has evolved to include a range of comedy and reaction videos as well as popular videos about topics catching fire on various online platforms.

In August 2013, Kjellberg became the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world in 2013, and six years later became the first individual YouTube creator to reach 100 million subscribers.

Kjellberg is going exclusive at YouTube as online gaming and video streaming has surged overall as people staying home due to the deadly pandemic turn to the Internet for entertainment.

"YouTube is where the world comes together to connect and during these unprecedented times," said head of gaming Ryan Wyatt.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to continue to grow our roster of creators who are making our platform their exclusive live streaming home."

The list of gaming-related content stars exclusive at YouTube include CouRage, Lachlan, LazarBeam, Muselk, Typical Gamer, and Valkyrae.

YouTube touts being the largest global gaming platform with more than 200 million gamers a day watching more than 50 billion hours of game play annually.

The 30-year-old Swede has also stepped into controversy over the years.

In September 2017, he apologised for using a racial slur in an expletive-laden rant against an opponent during a live-streamed computer game.

Before that, he was shunned by YouTube and Disney over videos containing anti-Semitic insults or Nazi references.

In 2016, he was temporarily blocked from Twitter after joking he had joined the Islamic State group.

Kjellberg last year said he was "sickened" after hearing that the gunman behind a New Zealand mosque massacre had promoted his videos before opening fire.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PewDiePie, YouTube
Paatal Lok Trailer Sets Up Anushka Sharma’s First Series Production
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

PewDiePie Signs Exclusive Deal With YouTube
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Announces New Platform to Boost Sales During Pandemic
  2. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Start Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  4. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  5. Oppo A92 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Apple’s New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard Available Soon
  7. Samsung Opens Booking for Smart TVs, Home Appliances; Lists Slew of Offers
  8. Xiaomi, Poco Phones Now on Sale via Online Platforms in Green, Orange Zones
  9. Watch the Trailer for Paatal Lok, From Anushka Sharma
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Fact-Checking WhatsApp Chat Bot Introduced to Call Out Fake COVID-19 News
  2. HP Omen 25L and Omen 30L Desktops, Omen 27i Gaming Monitor Launched
  3. PewDiePie Signs Exclusive Deal With YouTube
  4. Paatal Lok Trailer Sets Up Anushka Sharma’s First Series Production
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mi Commerce Platform to Boost Sales During Pandemic
  6. Intel Buys Moovit Transit App for $900 Million to Help Develop Robotaxis
  7. Apple, Google Ban Use of Location Tracking in Contact Tracing Apps
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  9. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  10. Oppo A92 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com