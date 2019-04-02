Technology News

PewDiePie Becomes Biggest YouTube Channel Again, T-Series Trailing by 1.5 Lakh Subscribers

, 02 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PewDiePie Becomes Biggest YouTube Channel Again, T-Series Trailing by 1.5 Lakh Subscribers

T-Series is currently the number one YouTube channel in terms of video views

Highlights

  • T-Series currently has over 92.2 billion subscribers on YouTube
  • T-Series has overtaken PewDiePie over 120 times now
  • PewDiePie was promoted by kwebblekop and Philip DeFranco

PewDiePie aka Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg on Monday regained the crown of being the biggest YouTube channel (in terms of the subscribers), hours after he had conceded defeat to T-Series, the Indian music label and production house. PewDiePie's subscriber count spiked suddenly after the YouTuber was promoted by two YouTube channels with massive followings. T-Series, unable to keep up with the subscriber flow of PewDiePie, is currently trailing by just under 150,000 subscribers. This isn't the first time that T-Series and PewDiePie have swapped place since the rivalry for world's most subscribed YouTube channel started seven months ago.

After surpassing PewDiePie over 120 times, as per data from Social Blade, and then losing the top spot, T-Series's latest reign as the world's biggest YouTube channel was finally going smoothly until March 31. However, after PewDiePie had conceded the crown on Sunday, a fresh wave of support from two YouTube channels – kwebblekop and Philip DeFranco, Kjellberg took back the number one spot on April 1. kwebblekop has over 10 million subscribers, whereas Philip DeFranco commands over 6 million followers.

kwebblekop and Philip DeFranco are hardly the first individual YouTubers to support PewDiePie in an effort to stop a corporation from becoming the biggest YouTube channel. The likes of other YouTubers, including MrBeast and Team 10 member Justin Roberts, have promoted Kjellberg in the past. Other efforts to increase PewDiePie's subscriber count have included someone hacking printers worldwide and urging people to subscribe to PewDiePie.

T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar, who had intentionally stayed away from the PewDiePie vs T-Series YouTube battle, too jumped into the fray last month and asked Indian YouTube users to support the channels and “make India win.”

“We're on the brink of becoming the world's biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history,” Kumar wrote on Twitter.

T-Series may not be the biggest YouTube channel anymore, however, there doesn't seem to be any competition for the music label in terms of the number of video views. The YouTube channels has managed to get over 66 billion views on the video sharing platform, whereas Set India, which is currently second in terms of the video views, only has over 31 billion views.

As per the latest data from YouTube, PewDiePie currently has over 92,420,500 subscribers, whereas T-Series is accounting for 92,271,900 subscribers with a gap of just under 150,000 subscribers between the two. With PewDiePie currently also leading in the average new subscribers per minute, it remains unclear when T-Series will able get the title spot back.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, PewDiePie, T Series
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’ Gets WhatsApp Support in India via Nokia Store
Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Smart View Connectivity Issue Fix
Pricee
PewDiePie Becomes Biggest YouTube Channel Again, T-Series Trailing by 1.5 Lakh Subscribers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 16,999
  3. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  4. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  5. NASA Scrambling to Meet US Mandate to Return Astronauts to Moon by 2024
  6. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  7. NASA Says Indian Satellite Destruction Created Debris That Endangers ISS
  8. Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’ Gets WhatsApp Support in India
  9. PUBG Mobile Introduces Subscriptions With Daily UC, Discounts, and More
  10. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.