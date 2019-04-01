Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie seems not to have taken his defeat well, after losing the world's top YouTube channel (in terms of subscribers) crown to Indian film and music label T-Series. Conceding defeat in a new video, he also took a dig at India, pointing out the poverty and caste system in the country.

PewDiePie, aka Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, made a new video on his YouTube channel in which he accused T-series of selling pirated songs.

In the video, he also pointed out an article in which it was reported that T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar was investigated for alleged huge tax evasion.

He added: "Indians are poo poo in their brains", apart from talking about India's poverty and caste system.

"India got YouTube figured out...How about next you figure how to fix the caste system... May be all those ads will solve your crippling poverty," PewDiePie said.



The battle between the two channels was going on for long but last month T-Series finally won the race by garnering more subscribers.

The T-Series YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels and features songs and film trailers.

T-Series overtook PewDiePie late last month, and just before it did, Kumar tweeted asking for support for surpassing PewDiePie. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham joined the online battle between PewDiePie and YouTube, to plead with netizens to subscribe to T-Series' channel on YouTube.

At the time of publishing this article, T-Series (92,147,546 ) only had a little over 5,000 subscribers over PewDiePie (92,142,095).

Written with inputs from IANS