Technology News
loading

Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena, James Gunn Unveil HBO Max Series — DC FanDome

Peacemaker is hugged by an eagle in the trailer. No kidding.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 October 2021 23:33 IST
Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena, James Gunn Unveil HBO Max Series — DC FanDome

Photo Credit: Katie Yu/HBO Max

Economos, Harcourt, Murn, Adebayo, Vigilante, Peacemaker in Peacemaker TV series

Highlights
  • Peacemaker TV series release date is January 13, 2022
  • Cena reprises his The Suicide Squad role in Peacemaker
  • Peacemaker coming to HBO Max, no word on India release

Peacemaker trailer has shot in. At DC FanDome on Saturday, Peacemaker star John Cena and creator-director James Gunn unveiled a teaser trailer at the upcoming The Suicide Squad spin-off series that follows Cena's titular goofy, “douchey” character. We had previously gotten a tiny sneak peek at Peacemaker as part of an HBO Max sizzle reel — and now we have more. Still no word on a platform for Peacemaker's India release. The Peacemaker trailer shows what we can expect from the series. It's very Gunn-y, expectedly. A lot of zany and oddball humour.

In addition to Cena as Christopher Smith/ Peacemaker, returning stars on Peacemaker include Steve Agee as Belle Reve prison warden John Economos, and Jennifer Holland as National Security Agency agent Emilia Harcourt. All of them were seen in The Suicide Squad post-credits scene that set up the HBO Max spin-off series. Peacemaker also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo who's been described as co-lead by Gunn, Robert Patrick as Peacemaker's father Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as district attorney and superhero Adrian Chase/ Vigilante.

Peacemaker also has roles for Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, Nhut Le, Alison Araya, and Lenny Jacobson. Behind the scenes, Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker season 1 and has directed five of them. Gunn is also an executive producer on Peacemaker alongside Peter Safran and Matt Miller. Peacemaker is a production of Troll Court Entertainment, The Safran Company, and Warner Bros. Television.

For Warner Bros. and HBO Max, Peacemaker is set to be the first spin-off series from a DC Extended Universe property, as the studios (once again) chase a similar model to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has movies and Disney+ series. HBO Max also has a Gotham City Police Department series in development, spun off from the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led The Batman. Other DC series in the works for HBO Max include Constantine, Madame X, and Val-Zod/ Superman with Michael B. Jordan.

Peacemaker premieres January 13, 2022 on HBO Max wherever available. Don't expect it on Disney+ Hotstar in India, as Star India's HBO deal does not cover any HBO Max originals.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Peacemaker, Peacemaker TV series, Peacemaker trailer, Peacemaker release date, Peacemaker cast, John Cena, James Gunn, DCEU, DC Comics, DC FanDome, HBO Max, Warner Bros, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Hawkeye to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English
The Flash Season 8 Finally Gives Barry Allen His Golden Boots — DC FanDome

Related Stories

Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena, James Gunn Unveil HBO Max Series — DC FanDome
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch DC FanDome 2021
  2. DC FanDome 2021: The Biggest Trailers and Announcements — Live!
  3. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Realme GT Neo 2 Goes on First Sale in India Today: Details Here
  5. Chingari's $Gari Crypto Token, NFT Marketplace Launched in India
  6. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  9. iQoo Z5x Launch Date Set for October 20: All You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Tab 6 5G With Snapdragon 690 5G SoC Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Adam Opening Scene Teased at DC FanDome by Dwayne Johnson
  2. DC FanDome: Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League New Trailer Asks You Not to Be a Hero
  3. Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena, James Gunn Unveil HBO Max Series — DC FanDome
  4. The Flash Season 8 Finally Gives Barry Allen His Golden Boots — DC FanDome
  5. DC FanDome 2021: The Biggest Trailers and Announcements — Live!
  6. Chingari Launches $Gari Crypto Token, NFT Marketplace in India With Actor Salman Khan as Brand Ambassador
  7. Apple Worker Says She Was Fired for Leading Movement Against Workplace Harassment
  8. DC FanDome 2021: Time in India, How to Watch, and What to Expect
  9. Tether to Pay $41 Million for Alleged Misleading Claims That Its Crypto Token Was Fully Backed by US Dollars Reserve
  10. Samsung Tops Global Smartphone Shipments in Q3; Apple Top Earner in Q2 2021: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com