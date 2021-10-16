Peacemaker trailer has shot in. At DC FanDome on Saturday, Peacemaker star John Cena and creator-director James Gunn unveiled a teaser trailer at the upcoming The Suicide Squad spin-off series that follows Cena's titular goofy, “douchey” character. We had previously gotten a tiny sneak peek at Peacemaker as part of an HBO Max sizzle reel — and now we have more. Still no word on a platform for Peacemaker's India release. The Peacemaker trailer shows what we can expect from the series. It's very Gunn-y, expectedly. A lot of zany and oddball humour.

In addition to Cena as Christopher Smith/ Peacemaker, returning stars on Peacemaker include Steve Agee as Belle Reve prison warden John Economos, and Jennifer Holland as National Security Agency agent Emilia Harcourt. All of them were seen in The Suicide Squad post-credits scene that set up the HBO Max spin-off series. Peacemaker also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo who's been described as co-lead by Gunn, Robert Patrick as Peacemaker's father Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as district attorney and superhero Adrian Chase/ Vigilante.

Peacemaker also has roles for Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, Nhut Le, Alison Araya, and Lenny Jacobson. Behind the scenes, Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker season 1 and has directed five of them. Gunn is also an executive producer on Peacemaker alongside Peter Safran and Matt Miller. Peacemaker is a production of Troll Court Entertainment, The Safran Company, and Warner Bros. Television.

For Warner Bros. and HBO Max, Peacemaker is set to be the first spin-off series from a DC Extended Universe property, as the studios (once again) chase a similar model to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has movies and Disney+ series. HBO Max also has a Gotham City Police Department series in development, spun off from the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led The Batman. Other DC series in the works for HBO Max include Constantine, Madame X, and Val-Zod/ Superman with Michael B. Jordan.

Peacemaker premieres January 13, 2022 on HBO Max wherever available. Don't expect it on Disney+ Hotstar in India, as Star India's HBO deal does not cover any HBO Max originals.