Technology News
loading

ViacomCBS Changes Name to Paramount to Boost Streaming Future

The switch to Paramount, effective on Wednesday, was announced as the company made a presentation to drum up excitement.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 February 2022 14:23 IST
ViacomCBS Changes Name to Paramount to Boost Streaming Future

The company also benefited from the resumption of live sports and a rise in affiliate revenue

Highlights
  • ViacomCBS reported adjusted earnings per share
  • The company forecast it will have 100 million subscribers by 2024
  • For younger viewers, the company will produce a Baby Shark movie

ViacomCBS missed Wall Street profit forecasts on Tuesday as the company announced it will change its name to Paramount and unveiled a broad range of new programming in the battle for viewers in the crowded streaming market.

Shares of the media conglomerate that owns CBS, Showtime, Comedy Central, MTV, and other networks, which initially fell 3 manner, slipped to a 6 manner loss as the company's two-hour presentation of its streaming strategy continued after the markets closed.

ViacomCBS reported adjusted earnings per share of 26 cents (roughly Rs. 20) for October through December, below analyst projections of 43 cents (roughly Rs. 30).

The switch to Paramount, effective on Wednesday, was announced as the company made a presentation to drum up excitement among investors about its future strategy and programming.

"We know the opportunity at hand is massive, and we've got the passion, the ambition and the discipline to deliver," Chief Executive Bob Bakish said.

The company forecast it will have 100 million subscribers to its streaming services by 2024, raising earlier guidance of 65 million to 75 million customers. To get there, spending on new streaming programming will grow to more than $6 billion (roughly Rs. 45,030 crore) per year in 2024, the company said.

Executives announced a large slate of programming to help draw new online customers who have several options from Netflix, Walt Disney, and others.

Among them, ViacomCBS ordered a second season of upcoming video game TV adaptation series Halo, a Yellowstone spinoff called 1932, and two animated South Park movies every year through 2027.

Starting in 2025, all South Park episodes will be exclusively available around the globe on Paramount+, executives said.

For younger viewers, the company will produce a Baby Shark movie and a new Dora the Explorer series.

Tom Cruise, star of Paramount's Top Gun and Mission: Impossible, franchises, appeared via video, saying he was "very, very proud" of his 37-year relationship with the movie studio as an actor and producer. Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to hit movie theaters in May.

Starting in 2024, Paramount+ will become the exclusive home for all of the company's theatrical movies after they play in cinemas.

The new Paramount name "will help advance our strategy of harnessing all our strength and breadth in building the businesses of tomorrow," Bakish and Chair Shari Redstone said in a memo to employees.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said it added 9.4 million global streaming subscribers in the fourth quarter, taking its total count to 56 million subscribers.

The company also benefited from the resumption of live sports and a rise in affiliate revenue at its cable networks, which refers to the fees collected from cable and satellite operators and online distributors.

Revenue rose 16 manner to $8 billion (roughly Rs. 60,020 crore) in the three months ended December 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.51 billion (roughly Rs. 56,340 crore), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Operating income rose to $2.66 billion (roughly Rs. 19,955 crore) from $1.08 billion (roughly Rs. 8,100 crore) a year earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ViacomCBS, Paramount
Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With Environmental Noise Cancellation, 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Launch in India on February 17

Related Stories

ViacomCBS Changes Name to Paramount to Boost Streaming Future
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Launch in India Today: Watch Livestream
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  5. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
  6. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Global Launch Tipped for March
  7. Nothing Phone Teased by Founder Carl Pei in Cryptic Tweets
  8. Logitech POP Keys Keyboard, POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Debut in India
  9. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone Launch Date Set for February 28, May Debut With Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet
  2. Meta Closes Kustomer Deal After Regulatory Approval
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Launch in India on February 17
  4. ViacomCBS Changes Name to Paramount to Boost Streaming Future
  5. Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G With Colour-Changing Back Panels, Triple Cameras Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With Environmental Noise Cancellation, 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  7. InMobi's Roposo in Discussions for Social Commerce Venture With Reliance Retail
  8. First Woman Said to Be Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant
  9. Web3 Initiatives Likely to Pick Pace at YouTube as Scouting Begins for Project Head
  10. Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Debut During MWC 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.