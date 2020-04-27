Technology News
Paatal Lok Teaser Trailer Out, Trailer Releases May 5: Amazon Prime Video

Crime and politics in Uttar Pradesh, like Mirzapur, also from Amazon.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 April 2020 13:19 IST
Paatal Lok Teaser Trailer Out, Trailer Releases May 5: Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon India

A still from the Paatal Lok teaser trailer

Highlights
  • Paatal Lok release date is May 15 on Prime Video
  • First Paatal Lok trailer reveals Muzaffarnagar setting
  • Full-length Paatal Lok trailer will be out May 5

A few days after unveiling the release date, Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for Paatal Lok, its next original series from India, produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films. The Paatal Lok teaser gives you an idea of what the Amazon series will include, featuring a lot of violence and an Uttar Pradesh setting. Wait, is this another take on Amazon's own Mirzapur? It doesn't give us a look at any of the characters though, except the back of Neeraj Kabi (Taj Mahal 1989) and Jaideep Ahlawat's (Bard of Blood) heads. Ahlawat seems to be playing a police officer. Amazon also announced that the Paatal Lok trailer will release May 5 at the oddly specific time of 11:34 am. The show itself will release on May 15.

Paatal Lok teaser trailer

The Paatal Lok teaser trailer opens in a crowded city before cutting to a woman, whose face is partially covered by her hair, and her dog. We are then shown a paper note which consists of a mobile number, an FIR number, an Uttar Pradesh license plate, and “Muzaffar Nagar”, likely referring to the Uttar Pradesh city of the same name. The violence kicks in, as a pillion rider whacks someone with a nail hammer, someone holds a gun in their hands, and a man seemingly slashes at someone. In a news bureau, someone scribbles “fake news” in all caps on a whiteboard.

All the while, title cards in the Paatal Lok teaser trailer read: “When hell breaks loose, the merciless, the godless, the lawless.” It ends with the Amazon series' logo, suggesting they — the merciless, the godless, and the lawless — are all part of “paatal lok”, Hindi for the literal underworld. Here, it refers to the figurative underworld that has corrupted Indian society.

For Amazon, Paatal Lok — created by Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma — will be the sixth series from India on Prime Video in 2020, after the Kabir Khan-helmed war drama miniseries The Forgotten Army in January, the black comedy miniseries Afsos from comedian Anirban Dasgupta in February, the second season of comedy-drama Pushpavalli from comedian Sumukhi Suresh in March, and the TVF-created comedy-drama Panchayat and the second season of romantic comedy-drama Four More Shots Please! earlier in April.

Paatal Lok release date

Paatal Lok is out May 15 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Paatal Lok, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Anushka Sharma
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Amazon, Flipkart Request Government to Ease Sale of Non-Essential Items in India During Lockdown
Avengers: Endgame Directors Announce Live Re-Watch Party to Celebrate First Anniversary
