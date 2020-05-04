Can't wait for the Paatal Lok trailer tomorrow? Here's some good news for you. Amazon Prime Video has announced a trailer preview for its next original series from India, which will be available 12 hours prior to the full-length trailer. The Paatal Lok trailer preview goes live Monday, May 4 at 11:34pm IST on the official Paatal Lok website, www.paatallok.in. We have already had a teaser trailer for Paatal Lok, so this is a like second teaser of sorts. Don't expect too much, considering the first teaser gave us little and the full-length trailer follows Tuesday, May 5 at 11:34am IST.

If you're wondering what's with those oddly-specific times — as were we when the Paatal Lok trailer release time was announced last week — Amazon has finally explained that in a new video: it's the word “hell” upside down. You know, like one of those calculator games. It was first posted by Paatal Lok executive producer Anushka Sharma on her social media handles, along with the caption: “Jaldi ho sakte hain darshan #PaatalLok ke iss bar, samay 11:34 pm, mahina May aur tareekh chaar [Get an early first look at Paatal Lok, time 11:34pm, month May, and date 4th].”

Paatal Lok cast

Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi (Taj Mahal 1989) as a charismatic well-known journalist Sanjeev Mehra, Jaideep Ahlawat (Bard of Blood) as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, and Abishek Banerjee (Stree) as serial killer Vishal “Hathoda” Tyagi, Niharika Lyra Dutt (Die Trying) as Sara Matthews, Swastika Mukherjee (Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!) as Dolly, Ishwak Singh (Malaal) as Imran Ansari, Jagjeet Sandhu (Leila) as Tope “Chaaku” Singh, and Gul Panag (Dor) as Renu.

Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma is the creator of Paatal Lok. Sudip also serves as an executive producer alongside Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma, who produce through their banner Clean Slate Films. Anushka-starrer Pari director Prosit Roy, and Drishyam remake and Masaan cinematographer Avinash Arun helm the nine Paatal Lok episodes.

Paatal Lok is out May 15 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

