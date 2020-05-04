Technology News
loading

Paatal Lok Trailer Preview to Release Monday Night, 12 Hours Before Trailer

Executive producer Anushka Sharma first announced the second teaser for the Amazon Prime Video series.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 May 2020 16:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Paatal Lok Trailer Preview to Release Monday Night, 12 Hours Before Trailer

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Paatal Lok key art

Highlights
  • Paatal Lok release date is May 15 on Amazon Prime Video
  • Trailer preview for Paatal Lok out Monday at 11:34pm
  • Full-length Paatal Lok trailer set for Tuesday at 11:34am

Can't wait for the Paatal Lok trailer tomorrow? Here's some good news for you. Amazon Prime Video has announced a trailer preview for its next original series from India, which will be available 12 hours prior to the full-length trailer. The Paatal Lok trailer preview goes live Monday, May 4 at 11:34pm IST on the official Paatal Lok website, www.paatallok.in. We have already had a teaser trailer for Paatal Lok, so this is a like second teaser of sorts. Don't expect too much, considering the first teaser gave us little and the full-length trailer follows Tuesday, May 5 at 11:34am IST.

From Paatal Lok to Snowpiercer, TV Shows to Watch in May 2020

If you're wondering what's with those oddly-specific times — as were we when the Paatal Lok trailer release time was announced last week — Amazon has finally explained that in a new video: it's the word “hell” upside down. You know, like one of those calculator games. It was first posted by Paatal Lok executive producer Anushka Sharma on her social media handles, along with the caption: “Jaldi ho sakte hain darshan #PaatalLok ke iss bar, samay 11:34 pm, mahina May aur tareekh chaar [Get an early first look at Paatal Lok, time 11:34pm, month May, and date 4th].”

Paatal Lok cast

Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi (Taj Mahal 1989) as a charismatic well-known journalist Sanjeev Mehra, Jaideep Ahlawat (Bard of Blood) as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, and Abishek Banerjee (Stree) as serial killer Vishal “Hathoda” Tyagi, Niharika Lyra Dutt (Die Trying) as Sara Matthews, Swastika Mukherjee (Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!) as Dolly, Ishwak Singh (Malaal) as Imran Ansari, Jagjeet Sandhu (Leila) as Tope “Chaaku” Singh, and Gul Panag (Dor) as Renu.

Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May

Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma is the creator of Paatal Lok. Sudip also serves as an executive producer alongside Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma, who produce through their banner Clean Slate Films. Anushka-starrer Pari director Prosit Roy, and Drishyam remake and Masaan cinematographer Avinash Arun helm the nine Paatal Lok episodes.

Paatal Lok release date

Paatal Lok is out May 15 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paatal Lok, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Anushka Sharma
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8: Expected Price, Specifications
Uber Eats Shuts Down in Eight Smaller Markets
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

Paatal Lok Trailer Preview to Release Monday Night, 12 Hours Before Trailer
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Start Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products
  2. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  4. Samsung Opens Booking for Smart TVs, Home Appliances; Lists Slew of Offers
  5. Apple’s New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard Available Soon
  6. Realme X3 SuperZoom Tipped to Pack 4,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. Paatal Lok Trailer Preview to Release 12 Hours Before Trailer
  9. Will Westworld Ever Be Ready to Be HBO’s Next Game of Thrones?
  10. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
#Latest Stories
  1. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  2. Oppo A92 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple Announces 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh With New Magic Keyboard, 256GB Base Storage
  4. OnePlus Phones, TVs Now on Sale in India via OnePlus.in, Amazon, Select Stores in Green, Orange Zones
  5. European Virus Tracing Apps Highlight Battle for Privacy
  6. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 in India
  7. Zoom Rival Pexip Launches Lockdown Listing With Video Roadshow
  8. iQoo 3 Now on Sale in India via Flipkart in Green, Orange Zones
  9. Cure.fit Said to Have Laid Off Employees, Mulling All-Digital Move
  10. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Starts Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products, Including Phones, TVs, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com