Paatal Lok Season 2? ‘Definitely’ if Amazon Is ‘Willing’, Says Anushka Sharma

It might turn into an anthology series, as with Netflix’s Delhi Crime.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 May 2020 15:40 IST
Paatal Lok Season 2? 'Definitely' if Amazon Is 'Willing', Says Anushka Sharma

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Ishwak Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok

Highlights
  • Paatal Lok released May 15 on Amazon Prime Video
  • Season 1 fully wrapped up its story by final episode
  • A ‘new case’ in Paatal Lok season 2, says creator

Hoping for Paatal Lok season 2? Here's some good news. Paatal Lok executive producer Anushka Sharma said in an interview that it will “definitely” happen, if Amazon Prime Video is “willing to do it”, in a new interview. Created by Sudip Sharma (Udta Punjab) and released earlier in May, the neo-noir crime thriller Paatal Lok was marketed as a nine-part series, suggesting that it was designed to run a single season. Sharma has said as much in interviews, noting that the intent was to wrap up the story by the finale.

“You have to wait and watch to know more about [Paatal Lok] season 2,” Anushka told the Press Trust of India over email. “I don't want to divulge too much but, let's just say, it's quite possible. It's too early to talk about it, but yes, if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season.”

Over the weekend, Sudip had told Mashable: “I saw it as one complete story. But if we have to take it forward [in season 2], there's always the possibility of Hathi Ram [Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) and [Imran] Ansari (Ishwak Singh) on a new case and a new set of characters and a new Paatal Lok to explore. So, although it feels complete, there are narrative possibilities that it still leaves you with.”

Sudip's comments suggest that Paatal Lok might take on an anthology format, as with its Netflix police procedural cousin, Delhi Crime. Both shows dealt with a police investigation — a journalist's attempted murder in Paatal Lok, and the Nirbhaya rape case on Delhi Crime — which came to a close in their respective first seasons.

And you can expect the Sharma duo — Anushka and Sudip are unrelated — to continue on Paatal Lok, given the confidence the former places in the latter: “I believe in everything [Sudip] writes because he is such an economical writer. He is somebody who will tell you the most complicated things in the simplest manner and most entertaining fashion. And I think that is his greatest strength as a writer.”

Paatal Lok is streaming on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paatal Lok, Paatal Lok season 2, Anushka Sharma, Sudip Sharma, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
