Hoping for Paatal Lok season 2? Here's some good news. Paatal Lok executive producer Anushka Sharma said in an interview that it will “definitely” happen, if Amazon Prime Video is “willing to do it”, in a new interview. Created by Sudip Sharma (Udta Punjab) and released earlier in May, the neo-noir crime thriller Paatal Lok was marketed as a nine-part series, suggesting that it was designed to run a single season. Sharma has said as much in interviews, noting that the intent was to wrap up the story by the finale.

“You have to wait and watch to know more about [Paatal Lok] season 2,” Anushka told the Press Trust of India over email. “I don't want to divulge too much but, let's just say, it's quite possible. It's too early to talk about it, but yes, if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season.”

Over the weekend, Sudip had told Mashable: “I saw it as one complete story. But if we have to take it forward [in season 2], there's always the possibility of Hathi Ram [Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) and [Imran] Ansari (Ishwak Singh) on a new case and a new set of characters and a new Paatal Lok to explore. So, although it feels complete, there are narrative possibilities that it still leaves you with.”

Sudip's comments suggest that Paatal Lok might take on an anthology format, as with its Netflix police procedural cousin, Delhi Crime. Both shows dealt with a police investigation — a journalist's attempted murder in Paatal Lok, and the Nirbhaya rape case on Delhi Crime — which came to a close in their respective first seasons.

And you can expect the Sharma duo — Anushka and Sudip are unrelated — to continue on Paatal Lok, given the confidence the former places in the latter: “I believe in everything [Sudip] writes because he is such an economical writer. He is somebody who will tell you the most complicated things in the simplest manner and most entertaining fashion. And I think that is his greatest strength as a writer.”

Paatal Lok is streaming on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

