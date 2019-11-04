Technology News
loading

Out of Love Trailer: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli Cast in Hotstar’s Doctor Foster Remake, November Release Date Set

Sixth original series for Hotstar this year.

By | Updated: 4 November 2019 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Out of Love Trailer: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli Cast in Hotstar’s Doctor Foster Remake, November Release Date Set

Photo Credit: Hotstar

Rasika Dugal as Dr. Meera Kapoor in Out of Love trailer

Highlights
  • Out of Love releases November 22 on Hotstar
  • Dugal plays the suspecting wife, Dr. Meera Kapoor
  • Kohli plays the cheating husband, Akarsh Kapoor

Hotstar has unveiled the title, cast, trailer, and release date for its remake of the British series Doctor Foster — Out of Love, starring Rasika Dugal (Mirzapur) and Purab Kohli (Typewriter). It will premiere November 22 on the Disney-owned streaming service. Out of Love follows Dr. Meera Kapoor (Dugal), a doting wife and a loving mother whose seemingly perfect life falls apart after she finds out her husband, Akarsh Kapoor (Kohli), is having an affair. Tigmanshu Dhulia (Paan Singh Tomar) and Aijaz Khan (Hamid) have directed the Hotstar original series, which has been produced by BBC Studios.

The Out of Love trailer sets up that premise, as Meera begins to suspect every female associate — colleague or friend — of Akarsh after she comes across a stray hair that's not hers. After she reveals her concerns to a friend of hers, she questions if she's making a mountain out of a molehill based on a single strand of hair. Akarsh denies it when Meera confronts him but that doesn't deter her from digging and finding proof, which naturally devastates her when she does. The trailer hints at what happens next, though those who have seen Doctor Foster can naturally predict where it will go.

 

Out of Love is the eighth original — the sixth series — for Hotstar in 2019, after the M.S. Dhoni docu-series Roar of the Lion, the crime legal drama remake Criminal Justice, the Nagesh Kukunoor-directed political drama City of Dreams, the workplace sitcom remake The Office, and the crime thriller remake Hostages. Hotstar has also released two original films this year, in the dark comedy Chhappad Phaad Ke, and the comedy-drama Kanpuriye.

Here's the official description for Out of Love, via Hotstar:

“A gripping portrait of a marriage that's poisoned by infidelity and heartbreak, Out of Love raises the key question — when faced with infidelity, would you forgive, forget, or fight? An official adaptation of the award-winning BBC series, Doctor Foster, Out of Love depicts the emotional and psychological dilemma that erupts from complex relationships.”

Out of Love is out November 22 on Hotstar.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Out of Love, Hotstar, Hotstar Specials, Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli, Doctor Foster, BBC Studios, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Airbnb Bans 'Party Houses' After California Shooting
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Also Hit by WhatsApp Hack, Congress Says
Honor Smartphones
Out of Love Trailer: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli Cast in Hotstar’s Doctor Foster Remake, November Release Date Set
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Live Image, More Renders Surface Online
  3. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  4. TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Its First Smartphone, Made by Smartisan
  5. Moto G8 Plus Review
  6. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  7. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  8. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving Stable Android 10 Update
  9. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Terminator: Dark Fate Bombs at Worldwide Box Office With $131 Million Opening Weekend
  2. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  3. TikTok Declines to Testify to US Congress About China
  4. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Also Hit by WhatsApp Hack, Congress Says
  6. Out of Love Trailer: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli Cast in Hotstar’s Doctor Foster Remake, November Release Date Set
  7. Airbnb Bans 'Party Houses' After California Shooting
  8. Samsung W20 5G Foldable Smartphone Launching in November, China Telecom Reveals
  9. Jio Phone Diwali 2019 Offer Extended for Another Month, Letting You Get the Jio Phone at Rs. 699 Only
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.