Oscars Winners 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture

Netflix wins the most Oscars, but Disney rules the top categories.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 April 2021 09:48 IST
Photo Credit: Matt Petit/AMPAS

Chloé Zhao, Best Director and Best Picture winner for Nomadland

Highlights
  • Nomadland wins three of big four (Picture, Director, Actress)
  • Anthony Hopkins wins best Best Actor for The Father
  • Chloé Zhao only the second female winner for best director

Nomadland was the big winner at the 2021 Oscars, taking home the most number of awards (three) including Best Picture, Best Director (for Chloé Zhao), and Best Actress (Frances McDormand). The 2021 Oscars winners were fairly spread out to be fair, with six films grabbing two prizes apiece: The Father (for Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins and Best Adapted Screenplay), Judas and the Black Messiah (including Best Supporting Actor for Daniel Kaluuya), Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, David Fincher's old Hollywood drama Mank (including Best Cinematography), Pixar's Soul (including Best Animated Feature Film), and Amazon's Sound of Metal (including Best Film Editing and Best Sound).

Amongst studios, Netflix was the leading winner at the 2021 Oscars with seven awards but none of those wins came in any of the traditionally big categories. In fact, it was old guard Disney (five) which ruled that department, thanks to Nomadland picking three of the big four (Picture, Director, Actor and Actress). Warner Bros. (three for Tenet, and Judas and the Black Messiah) was next, with both Sony Pictures (The Father) and Amazon Studios (Sound of Metal) garnering two apiece. Netflix's Mank had the most nominations (10) but it fizzled out at the end.

2021 Oscars winners — the full list

2021 Oscar for Best Picture

Nomadland — WINNER
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

2021 Oscar for Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father — WINNER
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

2021 Oscar for Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland — WINNER
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

2021 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

2021 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari — WINNER
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank

2021 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman — WINNER
Will Berson & Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton, The Father — WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami...
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

2021 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Soul — WINNER
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers

2021 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

Another Round, Denmark — WINNER
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

2021 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

My Octopus Teacher — WINNER
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Time

2021 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

Colette — WINNER
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

2021 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers — WINNER
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye

2021 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You — WINNER
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People

2021 Oscar for Best Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul — WINNER
Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Emile Mosseri, Minari
James Newton Howard, News of the World

2021 Oscar for Best Original Song

“Fight For You”, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik”, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead
“Speak Now”, One Night in Miami...

2021 Oscar for Best Sound

Nicolas Becker, Jamie Baksht, Michelle Couttolence, Carlos Cortes & Phillip Bladh, Sound of Metal — WINNER
Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders & David Wyman, Greyhound
Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance & Drew Kunin, Mank
Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller & John Pritchett, News of the World
Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott & David Parker, Soul

2021 Oscar for Best Production Design

Mank – Production Design: Donald Graham Burt, Set Decoration: Jan Pascale — WINNER
The Father – Production Design: Peter Francis, Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – Production Design: Mark Ricker, Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton
News of the World – Production Design: David Crank, Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet – Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

2021 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank — WINNER
Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal & Jamika Wilson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — WINNER
Marese Langan, Laura Allen & Claudia Stolze, Emma
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle & Patricia Dehaney, Hillbilly Elegy
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri & Colleen LaBaff, Mank
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli & Francesco Pegoretti, Pinocchio

2021 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — WINNER
Alexandra Byrne, Emma
Trish Summerville, Mank
Bina Daigeler, Mulan
Massimo Cantini Parrini, Pinocchio

2021 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal — WINNER
Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Frédéric Thoraval, Promising Young Woman
Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Tenet — WINNER
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan

