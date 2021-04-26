Nomadland was the big winner at the 2021 Oscars, taking home the most number of awards (three) including Best Picture, Best Director (for Chloé Zhao), and Best Actress (Frances McDormand). The 2021 Oscars winners were fairly spread out to be fair, with six films grabbing two prizes apiece: The Father (for Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins and Best Adapted Screenplay), Judas and the Black Messiah (including Best Supporting Actor for Daniel Kaluuya), Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, David Fincher's old Hollywood drama Mank (including Best Cinematography), Pixar's Soul (including Best Animated Feature Film), and Amazon's Sound of Metal (including Best Film Editing and Best Sound).

Amongst studios, Netflix was the leading winner at the 2021 Oscars with seven awards but none of those wins came in any of the traditionally big categories. In fact, it was old guard Disney (five) which ruled that department, thanks to Nomadland picking three of the big four (Picture, Director, Actor and Actress). Warner Bros. (three for Tenet, and Judas and the Black Messiah) was next, with both Sony Pictures (The Father) and Amazon Studios (Sound of Metal) garnering two apiece. Netflix's Mank had the most nominations (10) but it fizzled out at the end.

2021 Oscars winners — the full list

2021 Oscar for Best Picture

Nomadland — WINNER

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

2021 Oscar for Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father — WINNER

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

2021 Oscar for Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland — WINNER

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

2021 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

2021 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari — WINNER

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

2021 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman — WINNER

Will Berson & Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton, The Father — WINNER

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami...

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

2021 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Soul — WINNER

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

2021 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

Another Round, Denmark — WINNER

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective, Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

2021 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

My Octopus Teacher — WINNER

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

2021 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

Colette — WINNER

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

2021 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers — WINNER

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

2021 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You — WINNER

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

2021 Oscar for Best Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul — WINNER

Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Emile Mosseri, Minari

James Newton Howard, News of the World

2021 Oscar for Best Original Song

“Fight For You”, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik”, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead

“Speak Now”, One Night in Miami...

2021 Oscar for Best Sound

Nicolas Becker, Jamie Baksht, Michelle Couttolence, Carlos Cortes & Phillip Bladh, Sound of Metal — WINNER

Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders & David Wyman, Greyhound

Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance & Drew Kunin, Mank

Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller & John Pritchett, News of the World

Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott & David Parker, Soul

2021 Oscar for Best Production Design

Mank – Production Design: Donald Graham Burt, Set Decoration: Jan Pascale — WINNER

The Father – Production Design: Peter Francis, Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – Production Design: Mark Ricker, Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton

News of the World – Production Design: David Crank, Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet – Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

2021 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank — WINNER

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal & Jamika Wilson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — WINNER

Marese Langan, Laura Allen & Claudia Stolze, Emma

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle & Patricia Dehaney, Hillbilly Elegy

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri & Colleen LaBaff, Mank

Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli & Francesco Pegoretti, Pinocchio

2021 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — WINNER

Alexandra Byrne, Emma

Trish Summerville, Mank

Bina Daigeler, Mulan

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Pinocchio

2021 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal — WINNER

Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Frédéric Thoraval, Promising Young Woman

Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Tenet — WINNER

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan