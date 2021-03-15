Technology News
Oscars Nominations 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture

Mank, Minari, Nomadland, The Father, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and Trial of the Chicago 7 among the Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2021.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 March 2021 18:21 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Oscar nominees Amandra Seyfried and Gary Oldman in Mank

Highlights
  • 2021 Oscars to take place April 25 in Hollywood, Los Angeles
  • Mank, from Netflix, has the most nominations (10) at 2021 Oscars
  • Five different movies have six Oscars nominations apiece

The 2021 Oscars nominations have been announced, with David Fincher's old Hollywood drama Mank leading the full list of nominees with a total of 10 nominations. It's followed in second place by five films — The Father with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, the Korean immigrant drama Minari, Frances McDormand-led Nomadland from writer-director Chloé Zhao, Riz Ahmed-starrer Sound of Metal, and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 — all tied with six nominations apiece. This is very unusual, for the Oscars nominations to be evenly spread across so many films, and shows the strength of the 2021 slate.

Husband-wife duo Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas revealed the 2021 Oscars nominations on Monday morning from London. The 93rd Academy Awards — the proper official title of the 2021 Oscars — are set to take place April 25 in Los Angeles, delayed by two months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to allow more films to release. This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — usually referred to as just “the Academy” — has allowed even films directly released on streaming to qualify for the 2021 Oscars.

Here in India, the 2021 Oscars will be live streamed on the morning of April 26. An official broadcaster has yet to be finalised.

2021 Oscars nominations — the full list

2021 Oscar for Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

2021 Oscar for Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

2021 Oscar for Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

2021 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

2021 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

2021 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson & Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami...
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

2021 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

2021 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

Another Round, Denmark
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

2021 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

2021 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

2021 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

2021 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

2021 Oscar for Best Original Score

Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Emile Mosseri, Minari
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul

2021 Oscar for Best Original Song

“Fight For You”, Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik”, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead
“Speak Now”, One Night in Miami...

2021 Oscar for Best Sound

Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders & David Wyman, Greyhound
Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance & Drew Kunin, Mank
Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller & John Pritchett, News of the World
Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott & David Parker, Soul
Nicolas Becker, Jamie Baksht, Michelle Couttolence, Carlos Cortes & Phillip Bladh, Sound of Metal

2021 Oscar for Best Production Design

The Father – Production Design: Peter Francis, Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – Production Design: Mark Ricker, Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton
Mank – Production Design: Donald Graham Burt, Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
News of the World – Production Design: David Crank, Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet – Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

2021 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Marese Langan, Laura Allen & Claudia Stolze, Emma
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle & Patricia Dehaney, Hillbilly Elegy
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal & Jamika Wilson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri & Colleen LaBaff, Mank
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli & Francesco Pegoretti, Pinocchio

2021 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Alexandra Byrne, Emma
Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Trish Summerville, Mank
Bina Daigeler, Mulan
Massimo Cantini Parrini, Pinocchio

2021 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Frédéric Thoraval, Promising Young Woman
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal
Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Akhil Arora
Twitter Launches New Initiatives to Tackle Misinformation Ahead of Assembly Elections in India

