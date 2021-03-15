Oscars Nominations 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture

The 2021 Oscars nominations have been announced, with David Fincher's old Hollywood drama Mank leading the full list of nominees with a total of 10 nominations. It's followed in second place by five films — The Father with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, the Korean immigrant drama Minari, Frances McDormand-led Nomadland from writer-director Chloé Zhao, Riz Ahmed-starrer Sound of Metal, and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 — all tied with six nominations apiece. This is very unusual, for the Oscars nominations to be evenly spread across so many films, and shows the strength of the 2021 slate.

Husband-wife duo Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas revealed the 2021 Oscars nominations on Monday morning from London. The 93rd Academy Awards — the proper official title of the 2021 Oscars — are set to take place April 25 in Los Angeles, delayed by two months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to allow more films to release. This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — usually referred to as just “the Academy” — has allowed even films directly released on streaming to qualify for the 2021 Oscars.

Here in India, the 2021 Oscars will be live streamed on the morning of April 26. An official broadcaster has yet to be finalised.

2021 Oscars nominations — the full list

2021 Oscar for Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

2021 Oscar for Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

2021 Oscar for Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

2021 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

2021 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

2021 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson & Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami...

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

2021 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

2021 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

Another Round, Denmark

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective, Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

2021 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

2021 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

2021 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

2021 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

2021 Oscar for Best Original Score

Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Emile Mosseri, Minari

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul

2021 Oscar for Best Original Song

“Fight For You”, Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik”, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead

“Speak Now”, One Night in Miami...

2021 Oscar for Best Sound

Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders & David Wyman, Greyhound

Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance & Drew Kunin, Mank

Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller & John Pritchett, News of the World

Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott & David Parker, Soul

Nicolas Becker, Jamie Baksht, Michelle Couttolence, Carlos Cortes & Phillip Bladh, Sound of Metal

2021 Oscar for Best Production Design

The Father – Production Design: Peter Francis, Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – Production Design: Mark Ricker, Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton

Mank – Production Design: Donald Graham Burt, Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

News of the World – Production Design: David Crank, Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet – Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

2021 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Marese Langan, Laura Allen & Claudia Stolze, Emma

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle & Patricia Dehaney, Hillbilly Elegy

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal & Jamika Wilson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri & Colleen LaBaff, Mank

Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli & Francesco Pegoretti, Pinocchio

2021 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Alexandra Byrne, Emma

Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Trish Summerville, Mank

Bina Daigeler, Mulan

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Pinocchio

2021 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Frédéric Thoraval, Promising Young Woman

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal

Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet