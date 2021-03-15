Oscars Nominations 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture

Photo Credit: Netflix
The 2021 Oscars nominations have been announced, with David Fincher's old Hollywood drama Mank leading the full list of nominees with a total of 10 nominations. It's followed in second place by five films — The Father with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, the Korean immigrant drama Minari, Frances McDormand-led Nomadland from writer-director Chloé Zhao, Riz Ahmed-starrer Sound of Metal, and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 — all tied with six nominations apiece. This is very unusual, for the Oscars nominations to be evenly spread across so many films, and shows the strength of the 2021 slate.
Husband-wife duo Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas revealed the 2021 Oscars nominations on Monday morning from London. The 93rd Academy Awards — the proper official title of the 2021 Oscars — are set to take place April 25 in Los Angeles, delayed by two months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to allow more films to release. This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — usually referred to as just “the Academy” — has allowed even films directly released on streaming to qualify for the 2021 Oscars.
Here in India, the 2021 Oscars will be live streamed on the morning of April 26. An official broadcaster has yet to be finalised.
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
Will Berson & Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami...
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Another Round, Denmark
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Emile Mosseri, Minari
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul
“Fight For You”, Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik”, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead
“Speak Now”, One Night in Miami...
Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders & David Wyman, Greyhound
Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance & Drew Kunin, Mank
Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller & John Pritchett, News of the World
Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott & David Parker, Soul
Nicolas Becker, Jamie Baksht, Michelle Couttolence, Carlos Cortes & Phillip Bladh, Sound of Metal
The Father – Production Design: Peter Francis, Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – Production Design: Mark Ricker, Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton
Mank – Production Design: Donald Graham Burt, Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
News of the World – Production Design: David Crank, Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet – Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Marese Langan, Laura Allen & Claudia Stolze, Emma
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle & Patricia Dehaney, Hillbilly Elegy
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal & Jamika Wilson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri & Colleen LaBaff, Mank
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli & Francesco Pegoretti, Pinocchio
Alexandra Byrne, Emma
Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Trish Summerville, Mank
Bina Daigeler, Mulan
Massimo Cantini Parrini, Pinocchio
Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Frédéric Thoraval, Promising Young Woman
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal
Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement