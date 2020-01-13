The 2020 Oscars nominations are here. The Academy of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the body that organises the Oscars, usually referred to as just “the Academy” — has announced the full list of nominees for the next edition of the prestigious awards ceremony. Joaquin Phoenix-starrer DC superhero movie Joker leads the nominations with a total of 11, followed close behind with three films — the epic one-shot war film 1917, the Martin Scorsese crime drama The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood — with 10 nominations apiece.

Actros John Cho (Star Trek) and Issa Rae (Insecure) revealed the 2020 Oscars nominations on early Monday morning in Los Angeles, California. The 92nd Academy Awards — the proper official title of the 2020 Oscars — are set to take place on February 9 in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Those of us in India will be able to watch the 2019 Oscars live on Hotstar or Star World, on the morning of February 10. And just like last year, the 2020 Oscars will be host-less.

Here is the full list of the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards:

2020 Oscar for Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

2020 Oscar for Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

2020 Oscar for Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

2020 Oscar for Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

2020 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

2020 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

2020 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won, Parasite

2020 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

2020 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

2020 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

2020 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

2020 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

2020 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

2020 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

2020 Oscar for Best Original Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

2020 Oscar for Best Original Song

“I Can't Let You Throw Yourself”, Toy Story 4

“(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again”, Rocketman

“I'm Standing with You”, Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II

“Stand Up”, Harriet

2020 Oscar for Best Sound Editing

Donald Sylvester, Ford v Ferrari

Alan Robert Murray, Joker

Oliver Tarney & Rachael Tate, 1917

Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Matthew Wood & David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

2020 Oscar for Best Sound Mixing

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson & Mark Ulano, Ad Astra

Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A. Morrow, Ford v Ferrari

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic & Tod Maitland, Joker

Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson, 1917

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler & Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

2020 Oscar for Best Production Design

The Irishman – Production Design: Bob Shaw, Set Decoration: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit – Production Design: Ra Vincent, Set Decoration: Nora Sopkova

1917 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner, Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood – Production Design: Barbara Ling, Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Parasite – Production Design: Lee Ha Jun, Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

2020 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

2020 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker, Bombshell

Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou, Joker

Jerermy Woodhead, Judy

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten & David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis & Rebecca Cole, 1917

2020 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges, Joker

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

2020 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari

Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman

Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth, Joker

Yang Jinmo, Parasite

2020 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker