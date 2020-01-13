Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.
The 2020 Oscars nominations are here. The Academy of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the body that organises the Oscars, usually referred to as just “the Academy” — has announced the full list of nominees for the next edition of the prestigious awards ceremony. Joaquin Phoenix-starrer DC superhero movie Joker leads the nominations with a total of 11, followed close behind with three films — the epic one-shot war film 1917, the Martin Scorsese crime drama The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood — with 10 nominations apiece.
Actros John Cho (Star Trek) and Issa Rae (Insecure) revealed the 2020 Oscars nominations on early Monday morning in Los Angeles, California. The 92nd Academy Awards — the proper official title of the 2020 Oscars — are set to take place on February 9 in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Those of us in India will be able to watch the 2019 Oscars live on Hotstar or Star World, on the morning of February 10. And just like last year, the 2020 Oscars will be host-less.
Here is the full list of the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
“I Can't Let You Throw Yourself”, Toy Story 4
“(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again”, Rocketman
“I'm Standing with You”, Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II
“Stand Up”, Harriet
Donald Sylvester, Ford v Ferrari
Alan Robert Murray, Joker
Oliver Tarney & Rachael Tate, 1917
Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Matthew Wood & David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson & Mark Ulano, Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A. Morrow, Ford v Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic & Tod Maitland, Joker
Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson, 1917
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler & Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
The Irishman – Production Design: Bob Shaw, Set Decoration: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit – Production Design: Ra Vincent, Set Decoration: Nora Sopkova
1917 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner, Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood – Production Design: Barbara Ling, Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Parasite – Production Design: Lee Ha Jun, Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker, Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou, Joker
Jerermy Woodhead, Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten & David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis & Rebecca Cole, 1917
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges, Joker
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Yang Jinmo, Parasite
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
