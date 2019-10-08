Gully Boy and films from 92 other countries will compete for the Best International Feature Film award — renamed from “Foreign Language Film” earlier this year — at the 92nd Academy Awards, colloquially known as the 2020 Oscars. Making the announcement on Monday in Los Angeles, the Oscars' organising body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said that the shortlist of 10 films — increased from the previous nine — from the total of 93 would be revealed on Monday, December 16, with the five nominees following with all the other Oscar nominations on Monday, January 13, 2020. The 2020 Oscars are slated to take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Per the Oscar Academy's rules, an international feature film is “defined as a feature-length motion picture that runs for more than 40 minutes and has been produced outside the US with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.” The 93 submissions for the International Feature Film award at the 2020 Oscars have set a record, besting the 92 in 2017. (87 films competed last year.) Three countries — Ghana, Nigeria, and Uzbekistan — are competing for the first time in the Oscar category.
2020 Oscars International Feature Film submissions
- Albania, “The Delegation”, Bujar Alimani, director
- Algeria, “Papicha”, Mounia Meddour, director
- Argentina, “Heroic Losers”, Sebastián Borensztein, director
- Armenia, “Lengthy Night”, Edgar Baghdasaryan, director
- Australia, “Buoyancy”, Rodd Rathjen, director
- Austria, “Joy”, Sudabeh Mortezai, director
- Bangladesh, “Alpha”, Nasiruddin Yousuff, director
- Belarus, “Debut”, Anastasiya Miroshnichenko, director
- Belgium, “Our Mothers”, César Díaz, director
- Bolivia, “I Miss You”, Rodrigo Bellott, director
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, “The Son”, Ines Tanovic, director
- Brazil, “Invisible Life”, Karim Aïnouz, director
- Bulgaria, “Ága”, Milko Lazarov, director
- Cambodia, “In the Life of Music”, Caylee So, Sok Visal, directors
- Canada, “Antigone”, Sophie Deraspe, director
- Chile, “Spider”, Andrés Wood, director
- China, “Ne Zha”, Yu Yang, director
- Colombia, “Monos”, Alejandro Landes, director
- Costa Rica, “The Awakening of the Ants”, Antonella Sudasassi Furniss, director
- Croatia, “Mali”, Antonio Nuic, director
- Cuba, “A Translator”, Rodrigo Barriuso, Sebastián Barriuso, directors
- Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird”, Václav Marhoul, director
- Denmark, “Queen of Hearts”, May el-Toukhy, director
- Dominican Republic, “The Projectionist”, José María Cabral, director
- Ecuador, “The Longest Night”, Gabriela Calvache, director
- Egypt, “Poisonous Roses”, Ahmed Fawzi Saleh, director
- Estonia, “Truth and Justice”, Tanel Toom, director
- Ethiopia, “Running against the Wind”, Jan Philipp Weyl, director
- Finland, “Stupid Young Heart”, Selma Vilhunen, director
- France, “Les Misérables”, Ladj Ly, director
- Georgia, “Shindisi”, Dimitri Tsintsadze, director
- Germany, “System Crasher”, Nora Fingscheidt, director
- Ghana, “Azali”, Kwabena Gyansah, director
- Greece, “When Tomatoes Met Wagner”, Marianna Economou, director
- Honduras, “Blood, Passion, and Coffee”, Carlos Membreño, director
- Hong Kong, “The White Storm 2 Drug Lords”, Herman Yau, director
- Hungary, “Those Who Remained”, Barnabás Tóth, director
- Iceland, “A White, White Day”, Hlynur Pálmason, director
- India, “Gully Boy”, Zoya Akhtar, director
- Indonesia, “Memories of My Body”, Garin Nugroho, director
- Iran, “Finding Farideh”, Azadeh Moussavi, Kourosh Ataee, directors
- Ireland, “Gaza”, Garry Keane, Andrew McConnell, directors
- Israel, “Incitement”, Yaron Zilberman, director
- Italy, “The Traitor”, Marco Bellocchio, director
- Japan, “Weathering with You”, Makoto Shinkai, director
- Kazakhstan, “Kazakh Khanate. The Golden Throne”, Rustem Abdrashov, director
- Kenya, “Subira”, Ravneet Singh (Sippy) Chadha, director
- Kosovo, “Zana”, Antoneta Kastrati, director
- Kyrgyzstan, “Aurora”, Bekzat Pirmatov, director
- Latvia, “The Mover”, Davis Simanis, director
- Lebanon, “1982”, Oualid Mouaness, director
- Lithuania, “Bridges of Time”, Audrius Stonys, Kristine Briede, directors
- Luxembourg, “Tel Aviv on Fire”, Sameh Zoabi, director
- Malaysia, “M for Malaysia”, Dian Lee, Ineza Roussille, directors
- Mexico, “The Chambermaid”, Lila Avilés, director
- Mongolia, “The Steed”, Erdenebileg Ganbold, director
- Montenegro, “Neverending Past”, Andro Martinović, director
- Morocco, “Adam”, Maryam Touzani, director
- Nepal, “Bulbul”, Binod Paudel, director
- Netherlands, “Instinct”, Halina Reijn, director
- Nigeria, “Lionheart”, Genevieve Nnaji, director
- North Macedonia, “Honeyland”, Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, directors
- Norway, “Out Stealing Horses”, Hans Petter Moland, director
- Pakistan, “Laal Kabootar”, Kamal Khan, director
- Palestine, “It Must Be Heaven”, Elia Suleiman, director
- Panama, “Everybody Changes”, Arturo Montenegro, director
- Peru, “Retablo”, Alvaro Delgado Aparicio, director
- Philippines, “Verdict”, Raymund Ribay Gutierrez, director
- Poland, “Corpus Christi”, Jan Komasa, director
- Portugal, “The Domain”, Tiago Guedes, director
- Romania, “The Whistlers”, Corneliu Porumboiu, director
- Russia, “Beanpole”, Kantemir Balagov, director
- Saudi Arabia, “The Perfect Candidate”, Haifaa Al Mansour, director
- Senegal, “Atlantics”, Mati Diop, director
- Serbia, “King Petar the First”, Petar Ristovski, director
- Singapore, “A Land Imagined”, Yeo Siew Hua, director
- Slovakia, “Let There Be Light”, Marko Skop, director
- Slovenia, “History of Love”, Sonja Prosenc, director
- South Africa, “Knuckle City”, Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, director
- South Korea, “Parasite”, Bong Joon Ho, director
- Spain, “Pain and Glory”, Pedro Almodóvar, director
- Sweden, “And Then We Danced”, Levan Akin, director
- Switzerland, “Wolkenbruch's Wondrous Journey into the Arms of a Shiksa”, Michael Steiner, director
- Taiwan, “Dear Ex”, Mag Hsu, Chih-Yen Hsu, directors
- Thailand, “Krasue: Inhuman Kiss”, Sitisiri Mongkolsiri, director
- Tunisia, “Dear Son”, Mohamed Ben Attia, director
- Turkey, “Commitment Asli”, Semih Kaplanoglu, director
- Ukraine, “Homeward”, Nariman Aliev, director
- United Kingdom, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”, Chiwetel Ejiofor, director
- Uruguay, “The Moneychanger”, Federico Veiroj, director
- Uzbekistan, “Hot Bread”, Umid Khamdamov, director
- Venezuela, “Being Impossible”, Patricia Ortega, director
- Vietnam, “Furie”, Le Van Kiet, director
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Akhil Arora
Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series.
More