Oscars 2020: Gully Boy Among a Record 93 Films Submitted for Best International Feature Film

A long road ahead.

By | Updated: 8 October 2019 10:55 IST


Photo Credit: Excel Entertainment

Ranveer Singh as Murad Ahmed in Gully Boy

Highlights
  • 10-film shortlist from 93 total to be revealed December 16
  • Five nominees will be announced on January 13, 2020
  • 2020 Oscars to take place on February 9, 2020

Gully Boy and films from 92 other countries will compete for the Best International Feature Film award — renamed from “Foreign Language Film” earlier this year — at the 92nd Academy Awards, colloquially known as the 2020 Oscars. Making the announcement on Monday in Los Angeles, the Oscars' organising body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said that the shortlist of 10 films — increased from the previous nine — from the total of 93 would be revealed on Monday, December 16, with the five nominees following with all the other Oscar nominations on Monday, January 13, 2020. The 2020 Oscars are slated to take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Per the Oscar Academy's rules, an international feature film is “defined as a feature-length motion picture that runs for more than 40 minutes and has been produced outside the US with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.” The 93 submissions for the International Feature Film award at the 2020 Oscars have set a record, besting the 92 in 2017. (87 films competed last year.) Three countries — Ghana, Nigeria, and Uzbekistan — are competing for the first time in the Oscar category.

2020 Oscars International Feature Film submissions

  1. Albania, “The Delegation”, Bujar Alimani, director
  2. Algeria, “Papicha”, Mounia Meddour, director
  3. Argentina, “Heroic Losers”, Sebastián Borensztein, director
  4. Armenia, “Lengthy Night”, Edgar Baghdasaryan, director
  5. Australia, “Buoyancy”, Rodd Rathjen, director
  6. Austria, “Joy”, Sudabeh Mortezai, director
  7. Bangladesh, “Alpha”, Nasiruddin Yousuff, director
  8. Belarus, “Debut”, Anastasiya Miroshnichenko, director
  9. Belgium, “Our Mothers”, César Díaz, director
  10. Bolivia, “I Miss You”, Rodrigo Bellott, director
  11. Bosnia and Herzegovina, “The Son”, Ines Tanovic, director
  12. Brazil, “Invisible Life”, Karim Aïnouz, director
  13. Bulgaria, “Ága”, Milko Lazarov, director
  14. Cambodia, “In the Life of Music”, Caylee So, Sok Visal, directors
  15. Canada, “Antigone”, Sophie Deraspe, director
  16. Chile, “Spider”, Andrés Wood, director
  17. China, “Ne Zha”, Yu Yang, director
  18. Colombia, “Monos”, Alejandro Landes, director
  19. Costa Rica, “The Awakening of the Ants”, Antonella Sudasassi Furniss, director
  20. Croatia, “Mali”, Antonio Nuic, director
  21. Cuba, “A Translator”, Rodrigo Barriuso, Sebastián Barriuso, directors
  22. Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird”, Václav Marhoul, director
  23. Denmark, “Queen of Hearts”, May el-Toukhy, director
  24. Dominican Republic, “The Projectionist”, José María Cabral, director
  25. Ecuador, “The Longest Night”, Gabriela Calvache, director
  26. Egypt, “Poisonous Roses”, Ahmed Fawzi Saleh, director
  27. Estonia, “Truth and Justice”, Tanel Toom, director
  28. Ethiopia, “Running against the Wind”, Jan Philipp Weyl, director
  29. Finland, “Stupid Young Heart”, Selma Vilhunen, director
  30. France, “Les Misérables”, Ladj Ly, director
  31. Georgia, “Shindisi”, Dimitri Tsintsadze, director
  32. Germany, “System Crasher”, Nora Fingscheidt, director
  33. Ghana, “Azali”, Kwabena Gyansah, director
  34. Greece, “When Tomatoes Met Wagner”, Marianna Economou, director
  35. Honduras, “Blood, Passion, and Coffee”, Carlos Membreño, director
  36. Hong Kong, “The White Storm 2 Drug Lords”, Herman Yau, director
  37. Hungary, “Those Who Remained”, Barnabás Tóth, director
  38. Iceland, “A White, White Day”, Hlynur Pálmason, director
  39. India, “Gully Boy”, Zoya Akhtar, director
  40. Indonesia, “Memories of My Body”, Garin Nugroho, director
  41. Iran, “Finding Farideh”, Azadeh Moussavi, Kourosh Ataee, directors
  42. Ireland, “Gaza”, Garry Keane, Andrew McConnell, directors
  43. Israel, “Incitement”, Yaron Zilberman, director
  44. Italy, “The Traitor”, Marco Bellocchio, director
  45. Japan, “Weathering with You”, Makoto Shinkai, director
  46. Kazakhstan, “Kazakh Khanate. The Golden Throne”, Rustem Abdrashov, director
  47. Kenya, “Subira”, Ravneet Singh (Sippy) Chadha, director
  48. Kosovo, “Zana”, Antoneta Kastrati, director
  49. Kyrgyzstan, “Aurora”, Bekzat Pirmatov, director
  50. Latvia, “The Mover”, Davis Simanis, director
  51. Lebanon, “1982”, Oualid Mouaness, director
  52. Lithuania, “Bridges of Time”, Audrius Stonys, Kristine Briede, directors
  53. Luxembourg, “Tel Aviv on Fire”, Sameh Zoabi, director
  54. Malaysia, “M for Malaysia”, Dian Lee, Ineza Roussille, directors
  55. Mexico, “The Chambermaid”, Lila Avilés, director
  56. Mongolia, “The Steed”, Erdenebileg Ganbold, director
  57. Montenegro, “Neverending Past”, Andro Martinović, director
  58. Morocco, “Adam”, Maryam Touzani, director
  59. Nepal, “Bulbul”, Binod Paudel, director
  60. Netherlands, “Instinct”, Halina Reijn, director
  61. Nigeria, “Lionheart”, Genevieve Nnaji, director
  62. North Macedonia, “Honeyland”, Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, directors
  63. Norway, “Out Stealing Horses”, Hans Petter Moland, director
  64. Pakistan, “Laal Kabootar”, Kamal Khan, director
  65. Palestine, “It Must Be Heaven”, Elia Suleiman, director
  66. Panama, “Everybody Changes”, Arturo Montenegro, director
  67. Peru, “Retablo”, Alvaro Delgado Aparicio, director
  68. Philippines, “Verdict”, Raymund Ribay Gutierrez, director
  69. Poland, “Corpus Christi”, Jan Komasa, director
  70. Portugal, “The Domain”, Tiago Guedes, director
  71. Romania, “The Whistlers”, Corneliu Porumboiu, director
  72. Russia, “Beanpole”, Kantemir Balagov, director
  73. Saudi Arabia, “The Perfect Candidate”, Haifaa Al Mansour, director
  74. Senegal, “Atlantics”, Mati Diop, director
  75. Serbia, “King Petar the First”, Petar Ristovski, director
  76. Singapore, “A Land Imagined”, Yeo Siew Hua, director
  77. Slovakia, “Let There Be Light”, Marko Skop, director
  78. Slovenia, “History of Love”, Sonja Prosenc, director
  79. South Africa, “Knuckle City”, Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, director
  80. South Korea, “Parasite”, Bong Joon Ho, director
  81. Spain, “Pain and Glory”, Pedro Almodóvar, director
  82. Sweden, “And Then We Danced”, Levan Akin, director
  83. Switzerland, “Wolkenbruch's Wondrous Journey into the Arms of a Shiksa”, Michael Steiner, director
  84. Taiwan, “Dear Ex”, Mag Hsu, Chih-Yen Hsu, directors
  85. Thailand, “Krasue: Inhuman Kiss”, Sitisiri Mongkolsiri, director
  86. Tunisia, “Dear Son”, Mohamed Ben Attia, director
  87. Turkey, “Commitment Asli”, Semih Kaplanoglu, director
  88. Ukraine, “Homeward”, Nariman Aliev, director
  89. United Kingdom, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”, Chiwetel Ejiofor, director
  90. Uruguay, “The Moneychanger”, Federico Veiroj, director
  91. Uzbekistan, “Hot Bread”, Umid Khamdamov, director
  92. Venezuela, “Being Impossible”, Patricia Ortega, director
  93. Vietnam, “Furie”, Le Van Kiet, director

