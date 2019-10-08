Gully Boy and films from 92 other countries will compete for the Best International Feature Film award — renamed from “Foreign Language Film” earlier this year — at the 92nd Academy Awards, colloquially known as the 2020 Oscars. Making the announcement on Monday in Los Angeles, the Oscars' organising body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said that the shortlist of 10 films — increased from the previous nine — from the total of 93 would be revealed on Monday, December 16, with the five nominees following with all the other Oscar nominations on Monday, January 13, 2020. The 2020 Oscars are slated to take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Per the Oscar Academy's rules, an international feature film is “defined as a feature-length motion picture that runs for more than 40 minutes and has been produced outside the US with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.” The 93 submissions for the International Feature Film award at the 2020 Oscars have set a record, besting the 92 in 2017. (87 films competed last year.) Three countries — Ghana, Nigeria, and Uzbekistan — are competing for the first time in the Oscar category.

2020 Oscars International Feature Film submissions