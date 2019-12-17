AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Gully Boy has failed to make the 10 films that have been shortlisted in consideration for the Best International Feature Film award — renamed from “Foreign Language Film” — at the 92nd Academy Awards, colloquially known as the 2020 Oscars. Making the announcement on Monday in Los Angeles, the Oscars' organising body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, revealed shortlists in a total of nine categories, which will be cut down to five (or fewer) nominees with all the other Oscar nominations on January 13, 2020. The 2020 Oscars are slated to take place on February 9, 2020.
A total of 91 films were eligible for the International Feature Film shortlist. Seven picks were chosen by members of the Academy, who had to meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. The other three were voted on by the Academy's International Feature Film Award Executive Committee. Here are the 10 films that have been shortlisted, ordered alphabetically by country:
The other nine Oscar categories announced Monday are Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Visual Effects. Films that have been shortlisted include Apollo 11, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Ford v Ferrari, For Sama, Frozen 2, Gemini Man, The Irishman, Joker, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The Lion King, One Child Nation, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Toy Story 4.
