Oscars 2020: Gully Boy Fails to Make the Cut for Best International Feature Film Shortlist

Parasite, Pain and Glory, and Atlantics are the leading contenders. Nine other Oscar categories have also been shortlisted.

By | Updated: 17 December 2019 11:58 IST
Photo Credit: Excel Entertainment

Ranveer Singh as Murad Ahmed in Gully Boy

Highlights
  • 10-film shortlist was revealed Monday by the Academy
  • Five nominees will be announced on January 13, 2020
  • 2020 Oscars to take place on February 9, 2020

Gully Boy has failed to make the 10 films that have been shortlisted in consideration for the Best International Feature Film award — renamed from “Foreign Language Film” — at the 92nd Academy Awards, colloquially known as the 2020 Oscars. Making the announcement on Monday in Los Angeles, the Oscars' organising body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, revealed shortlists in a total of nine categories, which will be cut down to five (or fewer) nominees with all the other Oscar nominations on January 13, 2020. The 2020 Oscars are slated to take place on February 9, 2020.

A total of 91 films were eligible for the International Feature Film shortlist. Seven picks were chosen by members of the Academy, who had to meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. The other three were voted on by the Academy's International Feature Film Award Executive Committee. Here are the 10 films that have been shortlisted, ordered alphabetically by country:

2020 Oscars International Feature Film shortlist

  1. Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird”; Václav Marhoul, director
  2. Estonia, “Truth and Justice”; Tanel Toom, director
  3. France, “Les Misérables”; Ladj Ly, director
  4. Hungary, “Those Who Remained”; Barnabás Tóth, director
  5. North Macedonia, “Honeyland”; Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, directors
  6. Poland, “Corpus Christi”; Jan Komasa, director
  7. Russia, “Beanpole”; Kantemir Balagov, director
  8. Senegal, “Atlantics”; Mati Diop, director
  9. South Korea, “Parasite”; Bong Joon Ho, director
  10. Spain, “Pain and Glory”; Pedro Almodóvar, director

The other nine Oscar categories announced Monday are Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Visual Effects. Films that have been shortlisted include Apollo 11, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Ford v Ferrari, For Sama, Frozen 2, Gemini Man, The Irishman, Joker, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The Lion King, One Child Nation, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Toy Story 4.

