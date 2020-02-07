The 2020 Oscars — or the 92nd Academy Awards, as goes the official title — are slated to take place Sunday, February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, bringing an end to the Hollywood awards season earlier than usual. Usually for the past decade, the Oscars took place in late February. That said, the 2020 Oscars are keeping the host-less approach that was successfully tried at last year's event. There's another tiny, unnoticeable change this time around: the foreign-language category is now called “Best International Feature Film”. Speaking of, the Korean black comedy class satire Parasite, nominated in that category, has a real shot at dethroning all American films in the Best Picture field as well.

Oscars 2020 nominations

But will Parasite be able to eclipse the prejudices of the Academy members? After all, the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer DC superhero movie Joker shockingly leads the line-up with a total of 11 nominations. For what it's worth, it's closely followed by three much better movies — the epic one-shot war film 1917, the Martin Scorsese crime drama The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood — with 10 nominations apiece. All five are present in the Best Picture category, alongside the Christian Bale, Matt Damon-starrer adrenaline rush Ford v Ferrari, Taika Waititi's anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit, Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the 19th-century novel Little Women, and the Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver-starrer divorce drama Marriage Story.

In India, the 2020 Oscars will be telecast live Monday, February 10 at 6:30am IST on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD. You can also tune into Hotstar — the Star India-run streaming service, soon to be renamed Disney+ Hotstar — to follow the 2020 Oscars live. If you're also interested in catching the red carpet arrivals, that begins at 5am IST on Hotstar, Star Movies, and Star Movies Select HD. The red carpet will also be live on Twitter @TheAcademy, the official account of the organising body, the Academy of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, usually referred to as just “the Academy”. (The official hashtag is simply #Oscars, for those interested.)

And if you can't be bothered to get up so early on a Monday, don't fret. You can catch a repeat telecast later the same Monday at 8:30pm IST on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD. Hotstar will also have the entirety of the 2020 Oscars live stream available for a limited time.

DTH Provider Star Movies Star Movies HD Star Movies Select HD Tata Sky 355 353 370 Airtel Digital TV 243 244 251 Videocon D2h 241 943 949

Oscars 2020 host, presenters

As we mentioned before, the 2020 Oscars don't have a host. Instead, it's all down to the award presenters, which includes the likes of Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, Taika Waititi, Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig, and Rebel Wilson.