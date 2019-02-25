Oscars 2019 Winners — the Full List

The 2019 Oscars have been through several controversies, but they are happening nonetheless. (For those in India, you can catch them on Hotstar or Star Movies.) Black Panther and Roma are making history in the Best Picture category, for being the first superhero film and the first Netflix film, respectively, to be nominated. They are competing against six other films — the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, and A Star Is Born — for the honour at the 2019 Oscars, which is the first in three decades to be without a host. Here's a complete list of all the winners from the 91st Academy Awards, as they were presented.
This list is being updated live. Refresh regularly.
Oscars 2019 complete winners list
2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
2019 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature
Free Solo – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill — WINNER
Hale County This Morning, This Evening – RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim
Minding the Gap – Bing Liu and Diane Quon
Of Fathers and Sons – Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert
RBG – Betsy West and Julie Cohen
2019 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Vice – Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney — WINNER
Border – Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer
Mary Queen of Scots – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks
2019 Oscar for Best Costume Design
Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter — WINNER
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Mary Zophres
The Favourite – Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne
2019 Oscar for Best Production Design
Black Panther – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart — WINNER
The Favourite – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
First Man – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns – Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
Roma – Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez
2019 Oscar for Best Cinematography
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón — WINNER
Cold War – Łukasz Żal
The Favourite – Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away – Caleb Deschanel
A Star Is Born – Matthew Libatique
2019 Oscar for Best Sound Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody – John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone — WINNER
Black Panther – Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker
First Man – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
A Quiet Place – Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
Roma – Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay
2019 Oscar for Best Sound Mixing
Bohemian Rhapsody – Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali — WINNER
Black Panther – Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter J. Devlin
First Man – Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis
Roma – Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio Garcia
A Star Is Born – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve A. Morrow