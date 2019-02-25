Technology News

Oscars 2019 Winners — the Full List

, 25 February 2019
Highlights

  • 2019 Oscars are live in India on Hotstar, Star Movies
  • Black Panther, Roma competing for Best Picture
  • There is no host at the 2019 Oscars

The 2019 Oscars have been through several controversies, but they are happening nonetheless. (For those in India, you can catch them on Hotstar or Star Movies.) Black Panther and Roma are making history in the Best Picture category, for being the first superhero film and the first Netflix film, respectively, to be nominated. They are competing against six other films — the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, and A Star Is Born — for the honour at the 2019 Oscars, which is the first in three decades to be without a host. Here's a complete list of all the winners from the 91st Academy Awards, as they were presented.

This list is being updated live. Refresh regularly.

Oscars 2019 complete winners list

2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

2019 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

Free Solo – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill — WINNER
Hale County This Morning, This Evening – RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim
Minding the Gap – Bing Liu and Diane Quon
Of Fathers and Sons – Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert
RBG – Betsy West and Julie Cohen

2019 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Vice – Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney — WINNER
Border – Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer
Mary Queen of Scots – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

2019 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter — WINNER
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Mary Zophres
The Favourite – Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne

2019 Oscar for Best Production Design

Black Panther – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart — WINNER
The Favourite – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
First Man – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns – Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
Roma – Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

2019 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón — WINNER
Cold War – Łukasz Żal
The Favourite – Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away – Caleb Deschanel
A Star Is Born – Matthew Libatique

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody – John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone — WINNER
Black Panther – Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker
First Man – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
A Quiet Place – Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
Roma – Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Mixing

Bohemian Rhapsody – Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali — WINNER
Black Panther – Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter J. Devlin
First Man – Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis
Roma – Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio Garcia
A Star Is Born – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve A. Morrow

