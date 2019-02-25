Oscars 2019 Winners — the Full List

The 2019 Oscars have been through several controversies, but they are happening nonetheless. (For those in India, you can catch them on Hotstar or Star Movies.) Black Panther and Roma are making history in the Best Picture category, for being the first superhero film and the first Netflix film, respectively, to be nominated. They are competing against six other films — the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, and A Star Is Born — for the honour at the 2019 Oscars, which is the first in three decades to be without a host. Here's a complete list of all the winners from the 91st Academy Awards, as they were presented.

This list is being updated live. Refresh regularly.

Oscars 2019 complete winners list

2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina de Tavira – Roma

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

2019 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

Free Solo – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill — WINNER

Hale County This Morning, This Evening – RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

Minding the Gap – Bing Liu and Diane Quon

Of Fathers and Sons – Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

RBG – Betsy West and Julie Cohen

2019 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Vice – Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney — WINNER

Border – Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

Mary Queen of Scots – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

2019 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter — WINNER

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Mary Zophres

The Favourite – Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne

2019 Oscar for Best Production Design

Black Panther – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart — WINNER

The Favourite – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

First Man – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns – Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

Roma – Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

2019 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón — WINNER

Cold War – Łukasz Żal

The Favourite – Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away – Caleb Deschanel

A Star Is Born – Matthew Libatique

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody – John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone — WINNER

Black Panther – Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

First Man – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A Quiet Place – Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

Roma – Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Mixing

Bohemian Rhapsody – Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali — WINNER

Black Panther – Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter J. Devlin

First Man – Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

Roma – Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio Garcia

A Star Is Born – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve A. Morrow