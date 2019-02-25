Technology News

Oscars 2019: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Wins Best Animated Feature Film

, 25 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oscars 2019: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Wins Best Animated Feature Film

Highlights

  • First Oscar win for Sony Pictures Animation
  • Disney, Pixar have dominated the category since 2001
  • Into the Spider-Verse is already getting a sequel

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has won the 2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, beating out the likes of Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, and Ralph Breaks the Internet for the Academy Award. The Spider-Man spin-off was expected to take home the prize, given the critical acclaim that has been showered on it since release, and its win last month at the 2019 Golden Globes. This is the first win for Sony Pictures Animation at the Oscars, which has been dominated by Disney and Pixar — the two were nominated here, as well — since the award's inception in 2001.

Oscars 2019 Winners — the Full List

“Thank you, Academy and Sony. We share it with the cast and crew, there's 800 filmmakers who pushed boundaries and took risks, to make people feel powerful and seen,” producer Christopher Miller said in his acceptance speech at the 2019 Oscars.

“So when we hear that somebody -- somebody's kid was watching the movie and turned to them and said, 'He looks like me. They speak Spanish like us.' We feel like we already won,” producer Phil Lord added.

"To our audience: we want you all to know, we see you, you are powerful, this world needs you,” Peter Ramsey, one of the three Into the Spider-Verse directors, said.

Drawn with a mix of computer-generated art and hand-drawn techniques, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the story of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), the half-African-American, half-Puerto Rican version of Spider-Man introduced in 2011 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli. It's set in a multiverse and features several other Spider-heroes, including two Peter Parkers (Jake Johnson and Chris Pine), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage).

In our review of Into the Spider-Verse, we called it “fresh and unique” for its visual aesthetic and how it embraces the wildness and zaniness of its source material, and praised it for nailing the comic-book look co-writer Phil Lord and producer Christopher Miller were going for, and self-referential and self-aware writing. “It takes a wacky comic storyline with an outlandish concept, and transfers it onto the screen in a fascinating and fresh manner,” we concluded.

Produced with a budget of $90 million, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has grossed over $359 million (about Rs. 2,549.57 crores) at the worldwide box office. The animated film's success has convinced Sony Pictures to put a sequel and spin-off into development, with the latter focusing on three generations of female Spider-heroes: Spider-Gwen, Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, and Cindy Moon aka Silk.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man Into the Spider Verse, Sony, Sony Pictures, Oscars, Oscars 2019, 2019 Oscars
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Oscars 2019 Winners — the Full List
Pricee
Oscars 2019: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Wins Best Animated Feature Film
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  2. Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Debuts at MWC 2019
  3. Samsung Galaxy A Series Gets Dedicated Microsite in India
  4. Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM Variant Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  6. Galaxy S10 and Mi 9 Launch, Redmi Note 7 Launch Date, More News This Week
  7. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
  8. Oscars 2019 Winners — the Full List
  9. All You Need to Know About the 2019 Oscars
  10. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Android One Phones Unveiled at MWC 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.