Oscars 2019 Nominations – the Full List

The nominations for the 2019 Oscars have been announced by the Academy of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the body that organises the awards ceremony, usually referred to as just “the Academy” — with the likes of Black Panther, Roma, and A Star Is Born nominated alongside five others in the Best Picture category. Roma and The Favourite are tied for most nominations with 10 apiece, followed by A Star Is Born and Vice with eight apiece, Black Panther with seven, and BlacKkKlansman with six. Black Panther made history as the first superhero movie to receive a nod in the Best Picture category.

Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) announced the 2019 Oscars nominations on early Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills, California. The 91st Academy Awards — the proper official title of the 2019 Oscars — are set to take place on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Those of us in India will be able to watch the 2019 Oscars live on Hotstar or Star World, on the morning of February 25, 2019.

Here is the full list of the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards:

2019 Oscar for Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

2019 Oscar for Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

2019 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters, A Star Is Born

2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

2019 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum, Lebanon

Cold War, Poland

Never Look Away, Germany

Roma, Mexico

Shoplifters, Japan

2019 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

2019 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

2019 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

2019 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

2019 Oscar for Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Terence Blanchard, BlacKkKlansman

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

2019 Oscar for Best Original Song

“All the Stars”, Black Panther

“I'll Fight”, RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go”, Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow”, A Star Is Born

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Editing

Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker, Black Panther

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Bohemian Rhapsody

Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan, First Man

Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadah, A Quiet Place

Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay, Roma

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Mixing

Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin, Black Panther

Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali, Bohemian Rhapsody

Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis, First Man

Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García, Roma

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow, A Star Is Born

2019 Oscar for Best Production Design

Black Panther – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart

The Favourite – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

First Man – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns – Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

Roma – Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

2019 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Łukasz Żal, Cold War

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

2019 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer, Border

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks, Mary Queen of Scots

Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney, Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

2019 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Barry Alexander Brown, BlacKkKlansman

John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Patrick J. Don Vito, Green Book

Hank Corwin, Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

