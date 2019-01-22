NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oscars 2019 Nominations – the Full List

, 22 January 2019
Oscars 2019 Nominations – the Full List

Highlights

  • 2019 Oscars take place February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles
  • Roma, The Favourite tied for most nominations with 10 apiece
  • Black Panther first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture

The nominations for the 2019 Oscars have been announced by the Academy of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the body that organises the awards ceremony, usually referred to as just “the Academy” — with the likes of Black Panther, Roma, and A Star Is Born nominated alongside five others in the Best Picture category. Roma and The Favourite are tied for most nominations with 10 apiece, followed by A Star Is Born and Vice with eight apiece, Black Panther with seven, and BlacKkKlansman with six. Black Panther made history as the first superhero movie to receive a nod in the Best Picture category.

Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) announced the 2019 Oscars nominations on early Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills, California. The 91st Academy Awards — the proper official title of the 2019 Oscars — are set to take place on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Those of us in India will be able to watch the 2019 Oscars live on Hotstar or Star World, on the morning of February 25, 2019.

Here is the full list of the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards:

2019 Oscar for Best Picture

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

2019 Oscar for Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

2019 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters, A Star Is Born

2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

2019 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum, Lebanon
Cold War, Poland
Never Look Away, Germany
Roma, Mexico
Shoplifters, Japan

2019 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

2019 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.

2019 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

2019 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

2019 Oscar for Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Terence Blanchard, BlacKkKlansman
Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

2019 Oscar for Best Original Song

“All the Stars”, Black Panther
“I'll Fight”, RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go”, Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow”, A Star Is Born
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Editing

Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker, Black Panther
John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Bohemian Rhapsody
Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan, First Man
Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadah, A Quiet Place
Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay, Roma

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Mixing

Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin, Black Panther
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali, Bohemian Rhapsody
Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis, First Man
Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García, Roma
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow, A Star Is Born

2019 Oscar for Best Production Design

Black Panther – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart
The Favourite – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
First Man – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns – Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
Roma – Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

2019 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Łukasz Żal, Cold War
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

2019 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer, Border
Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks, Mary Queen of Scots
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney, Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

2019 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Barry Alexander Brown, BlacKkKlansman
John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
Patrick J. Don Vito, Green Book
Hank Corwin, Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

The 2019 Oscars are slated for February 24, 2019.

Further reading: Oscars, Oscars 2019, 91st Academy Awards



 


