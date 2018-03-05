Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oscars 2018: Netflix's Icarus Wins Best Documentary

 
, 05 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Oscars 2018: Netflix's Icarus Wins Best Documentary

Highlights

  • Icarus is Netflix's second Oscar win
  • It's about the Russian doping scandal
  • Fogel hopes it's "a wake up call"

Netflix’s Icarus, about the Russian state-sponsored doping programme, won the Oscar award for Best Documentary at the 90th Academy Awards. The win at Oscars 2018 is the second Oscar for Netflix in as many years, following its win in Documentary Short Subject category for The White Helmets in 2017.

Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan, the director and producer of Icarus, accepted the Best Documentary award at the Oscars 2018 ceremony on Sunday in Los Angeles. “We hope Icarus is a wake up call, yes about Russia, but in the importance of telling the truth, now more than ever,” Fogel said. Icarus was nominated alongside Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Faces Places, Last Men in Aleppo, and Strong Island, the last of which is also a Netflix production.

Icarus didn’t set out to blow the lid on the Russian doping scandal, which hadn’t been uncovered when filming began. Fogel wanted to see if doping could help him win an amateur cycling event, and met Grigory Rodchenkov, the head of the Russian anti-doping laboratory, in the process. He then stumbled upon the doping programme while in talks with Rodchenkov, who fled to the US and was eventually placed in protective custody for his safety.

The revelations put Russia in the spotlight, forcing the International Olympic Committee to undertake its own investigation, and ban Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Russia has continued to deny the existence of a state-sponsored doping programme, instead blaming Rodchenkov for acting on his own, who remains in danger.

For the latest smartphone launches by Samsung, Nokia, Sony, Asus, and other MWC 2018 announcements, visit our MWC hub.

Further reading: 90th Academy Awards, Icarus, Netflix, Oscars, Oscars 2018
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43-Inch Model to Be Priced at Rs. 27,999 in India, Mi.com Listing Tips
Oscars 2018: Netflix's Icarus Wins Best Documentary
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Best Smartwatch Under Rs.1000
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi's 43-Inch Mi TV 4C Model Spotted Listed at Rs. 27,999 in India
  2. Galaxy S9 and Nokia Headline MWC, OnePlus 6 Leaks, and More This Week
  3. Xiaomi Set to Launch New Mi TV Series in India on March 7
  4. WhatsApp Now Gives You Over an Hour to Delete a Message for Everyone
  5. How to Watch Oscars 2018 Online, and All Your Other Questions Answered
  6. Almost No One Is Making a Living on YouTube
  7. Moto G6 Play Specifications Tipped by Certification Agency
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Will Be Launched In India at These Prices
  9. Asus ZenFone 5z and ZenFone 5 (2018) First Impressions
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pre-Bookings via Offline Partners Begin
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.