Technology News
loading

Oscars 2022 Host: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Said to Be in Final Talks

The Academy Awards haven't had a trio in 35 years.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 15 February 2022 10:35 IST
Oscars 2022 Host: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Said to Be in Final Talks

Photo Credit: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

This marks the first time in three years that the Oscars will have a host

Highlights
  • Three hosts haven't taken on Oscars duties in 35 years
  • Other hosts in past decade have included Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris
  • Interest in hosting the Oscars is still strong in Hollywood circles

The 2022 Academy Awards are shaping up to be an exciting show. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

As per Variety, the three comic forces are finalising details to host this year's Academy Awards. Three hosts haven't taken on Oscars duties in 35 years.

The three stars appear to be the only emcees in the mix for the award ceremony, despite several scenarios that telecast creatives have been discussing. Producer Will Packer has been in meetings for weeks trying to find the right recipe for Hollywood's biggest night.

Scenarios that Packer had been toying with included a three-act structure, which would showcase a different pair of emcees every hour. A laundry list of top talent has met with Packer over the past weeks, including Mad Men star Jon Hamm who exited talks over the weekend, according to sources.

The hosts will be formally announced on ABC's morning news show Good Morning America soon. On Sunday, Schumer posted a lengthy Instagram slideshow with some of her biggest career highlights, with the ominous caption "Big fun news comin'."

If the final negotiations go as planned, then each emcee will host one hour of the show. This marks the first time in three years that the Oscars will have a host. Jimmy Kimmel last hosted the ceremony in 2018 and 2017.

Other hosts in the past decade have included Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Crystal, and the dual partnership of James Franco and Anne Hathaway.

In 2018, Kevin Hart was announced as the host for the 2019 Oscars but the comedian-actor stepped down from the role after the organisation that hosts the event, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, asked him to apologise for past homophobic tweets made by Hart.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologise to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past," Hart tweeted in December 2018.

"I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again," he added at the time.

Interest in hosting the Oscars is still strong in Hollywood circles. Tom Holland expressed his interest in December, telling The Hollywood Reporter he would say yes to hosting the 2022 show if approached.

Reports about who might host this year's Oscars have been circulating for weeks, with names including Pete Davidson and Jon Hamm in contention. At one point, rumours surfaced that producers were considering a trio made up of the 'Only Murders in the Building' cast: Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

The Academy announced this year's nominees earlier this month. The Power of the Dog led the pack with 12 total nominations, followed by Dune with 10 nods and Belfast and West Side Story with seven each.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on March 27.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oscars, Oscars 2022, 94th Academy Awards, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, Oscars 2022 host, Oscars 2022 date, Academy Awards
Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Oscars 2022 Host: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Said to Be in Final Talks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  2. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  3. Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online
  5. Horizon Forbidden West Review: Gorgeous Open World Let Down by AAA Game Design
  6. Garena Free Fire: What Is It? Why Was it Banned? 5 Alternatives
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Debut in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  8. JBL Tour One Wireless Headphones Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India, Launch, Design, Specifications Tipped
  10. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch With 60 Sports Modes Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oscars 2022 Host: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Said to Be in Final Talks
  2. Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone-Maker Foxconn to Make Chips in India With Vedanta Amid Global Shortage
  4. Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro India Launch Today: Livestream Timings, Expected Specifications
  5. OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 13 as Next Custom Skin, Open Ears Forum Announced for User Suggestions
  6. Jio Platforms Invests $200 Million in InMobi's Lock Screen Content Company Glance
  7. Samsung Galaxy A03 India Launch Tipped for February End or Early March, Price Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 680 SoC
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online
  10. Bandai Namco Is Working on a Metaverse Project That Bridges Elements From Its Most Popular Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.