Orange Is the New Black Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix in India

It’s the show’s swansong.

26 July 2019
Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman in Orange Is the New Black season 7

Highlights
  • A total of 13 episodes in Orange Is the New Black season 7
  • This is the final season of one of Netflix’s biggest hits
  • OITNB season 7 will also air on Colors Infinity in India

The ladies of Litchfield are back. The seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black is now streaming on Netflix. (If you don't have Netflix, you can catch Orange Is the New Black season 7 on Colors Infinity starting 1pm on Saturday.) Created by Jenji Kohan, the female-led prison drama has been one of Netflix's most-watched original series, which means the end is going to be emotional for both fans and the streaming service. The final season of Orange Is the New Black will pick up where we left off in the sixth season, with Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) released from prison, while many — including Piper's wife Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) — still remain behind bars.

In addition to Schilling and Prepon, the main returning cast of Orange Is the New Black season 7 includes Kate Mulgrew as Red, Uzo Aduba as Crazy Eyes, Danielle Brooks as Taystee, Natasha Lyonne as Nicky Nichols, Taryn Manning as Pennsatucky, Selenis Leyva as Gloria Mendoza, Adrienne C. Moore as Black Cindy, Dascha Polanco as Daya, Nick Sandow as Joe Caputo, Yael Stone as Lorna Morello, Jackie Cruz as Flaca, Elizabeth Rodriguez as Aleida Diaz, Jessica Pimentel as Maria Ruiz, Laura Gómez as Blanca Flores, Matt Peters as Joel Luschek, Dale Soules as Frieda Berlin, Beth Dover as Linda Ferguson, and Amanda Fuller as Badison.

Beyond that, the supporting returning cast of Orange Is the New Black season 7 includes Alysia Reiner as Fig, Bill Hoag as Bill Chapman, Tracee Chimo as Neri Chapman, Emily Tarver as Artesian McCullough, Michael Chernus as Cal Chapman, Nick Dillenburg as Ryder Blake, Hunter Emery as Rick Hopper, Susan Heyward as Tamika Ward, Besanya Santiago as Creech, Jo Lampert as Marie Brock, Daniella De Jesus as Zirconia, Phumzile Sitole as Akers, Rebecca Knox as Tina Swope, Jen Keefe as Alice Hutton, Sipiwe Moyo as Adeola, Josh Segarra as Stefanovic, Greg Vrotsos as Hellman, Nicholas Webber as Alvarez, Vicci Martinez as Daddy, and Christina Toth as Annalisa Damiva among others.

There are a few new additions to Orange Is the New Black season 7 cast in Alysia Joy Powell (The Mysteries of Laura) as Piper's new parole officer Wyndolyn, Alicia Witt (88 Minutes) as professional fundraiser Zelda, and Ismenia Mendes (High Maintenance) as Grapes.

With Orange Is the New Black set to conclude with the seventh season, its producers have already been looking ahead. During quarterly earnings call last November, Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs said: “We're already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we'll talk further with Jenji [Kohan] about a potential sequel.” Beggs did note that nothing was immediately in the works, though.

And then earlier in July, Dover — who plays the aforementioned Ferguson, the VP of the private prison company that owns and operates Litchfield — said in an interview: “We're gonna wrap up some storylines and leave some open because it's just like life. I think the fans are going to be really happy.”

Here's the official synopsis for Orange Is the New Black season 7, via Netflix:

“In its final season, the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever. Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee's friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon's newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.”

All 13 episodes of Orange Is the New Black season 7 are available on Netflix. New seasons of Netflix shows are released at 12am PT, which translates to 12:30pm IST from mid-March to early November.

The final season of Orange Is the New Black will air on TV in India back-to-back starting 1pm on Saturday on Colors Infinity. If you're wondering how a Netflix show is airing on TV, that's because the deal between Lionsgate Television and Viacom18 was made before Netflix launched in India.

Further reading: Orange Is the New Black, Orange Is the New Black season 7, Netflix, Colors Infinity, Lionsgate
