OnePlus TV 40Y1 India Launch Set for May 24, Specifications Teased

OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be powered by a 64-bit powerful processor and run on Android TV 9.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 May 2021 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus India

OnePlus TV 40Y1 will come with inbuilt Chromecast and will also support Alexa, Google Assistant

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV 40Y1 to come with 1,920x1,080 pixels resolution
  • OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with integrated Content Calendar
  • TV comes with preloaded apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube

OnePlus TV 40Y1 is confirmed to launch in India in the coming week. The 40-inch TV will be an addition to the OnePlus TV 32Y1 and OnePlus TV 43Y1 models available in the country. The upcoming OnePlus TV 40Y1 will sit in between these two already launched TV models and should be priced accordingly. It will likely be positioned at a slightly cheaper price tag than OnePlus TV 43Y1 that is currently priced in India at Rs. 26,999 on the company website.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 India launch details, expected price

OnePlus tweeted that OnePlus TV 40Y1 will arrive in India on May 24. The launch will happen at 12pm (noon), which is likely the time when the TV will go on sale via OnePlus.in. OnePlus TV 32Y1 is currently priced at Rs. 15,999 and the 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 26,999. OnePlus TV 40Y1 should be priced somewhere in between.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 specifications, features

OnePlus is teasing the specifications of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 on the company site ahead of launch next week. OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be powered by an unspecified 64-bit processor and run on Android TV 9-based OxygenPlay. It features a 40-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 93 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and Gamma Engine picture enhancer. It is teased to feature a bezel-less design and integrates features like OnePlus Connect.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with inbuilt Chromecast, supports Alexa and Google Assistant, and offers Google Play store access. It comes with preloaded apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube as well. The TV will offer automatic reminders of latest TV shows and movies through their integrated Content Calendar.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v5. There are two 20W speakers on board with Dolby Audio support. Ports include one Ethernet port, RF connection input, two HDMI ports, one AV In, one digital audio output, and two USB ports.

Comments

