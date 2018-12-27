One-Punch Man Season 2 Trailer, Release Date Unveiled

NDTV Gadgets360.com

, 27 December 2018
Photo Credit: AnimeTV

Highlights

  • One-Punch Man season 2 slated for April 2019
  • New trailer teases new villain Garou
  • No idea when it will release in India

Over three years since its debut, Japanese anime One-Punch Man has announced its return for season 2 with a new trailer that carries an April 2019 release date. The One-Punch Man season 2 trailer is light on details though, teasing the new villain Garou (voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa), who was briefly mentioned at the end of season 1 alongside showcasing the return of season 1's main cast: our protagonist Saitama (Makoto Furukawa), the cyborg Genos (Kaito Ishikawa), the ninja Speed-o'-Sound Sonic (Yûki Kaji), the queen diva Hellish Blizzard (Saori Hayami), and Earth's most powerful human King (Hiroki Yasumoto).

Based on the webcomic and manga of the same name created by One and Yusuke Murata, One-Punch Man is the story of the unique hero Saitama who can defeat his enemies with a single punch. Madhouse, the prestigious Japanese animation studio behind Death Note, released the first season in 2015 and though a second was announced the following year, work stalled. Production then moved to J.C. Staff, known for Slayers, for unknown reasons.

 

Chikara Sakurai (Naruto: Shippuuden) is the new director for One-Punch Man season 2, alongside new sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami. Tomohiro Suzuki, Chikashi Kubota, Makoto Miyazaki are continuing in their respective roles of series composer, character designer, and music composer. One-Punch Man season 1 was received well by critics, praised as one of the best animes, so naturally there are big expectations from season 2.

One-Punch Man season 2 will release sometime in April 2019 in Japan, and it's unclear when and where it will be available in other parts of the world. Netflix has the first season in India and several other regions, but it remains to be seen how long it will take for season 2 to arrive.

Further reading: One Punch Man
Akhil Arora
