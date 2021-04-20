Technology News
loading

Olivia Colman in Talks to Join Secret Invasion MCU Disney+ Series: Report

Secret Invasion cast already has Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 April 2021 13:01 IST
Olivia Colman in Talks to Join Secret Invasion MCU Disney+ Series: Report

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

Olivia Colman in The Father

Highlights
  • Colman is an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA winner
  • Secret Invasion to begin filming in autumn 2021
  • Expected to air in 2022 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar

Olivia Colman is reportedly in talks to join Marvel's Secret Invasion series, set to air on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar worldwide. There's no word on whom Colman might be playing. But if she does join Secret Invasion, Colman will become part of an already impressive cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the shape-shifting Skrull Talos, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as the leader of a Skrull faction that has been infiltrating Earth for years. Colman is an award-winning actress herself, having won an Oscar, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.

The Hollywood Reporter brings word of Colman's potential casting in Secret Invasion, one of several Marvel Cinematic Universe series that are in development at Disney+. Marvel Studios has declined to comment. Colman won an Oscar and Golden Globe for playing Anne, Queen of Great Britain in The Favourite, won a Golden Globe for playing Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown, and won a Golden Globe for The Night Manager. Colman has a supporting actress nomination at this week's 2021 Oscars for her work in The Father.

For Marvel, Colman would be another huge get after — SPOILER ALERT for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5​ — Julia Louis-Dreyfus entered the MCU last Friday as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Reports say Marvel has “big ambitions” for Louis-Dreyfus' character. And with Secret Invasion set up as a crossover event, as was announced by Marvel Studios chief and Marvel's chief creative officer Kevin Feige in December last year, who knows what capacity Colman might appear in.

Before Secret Invasion, on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, we'll get the Tom Hiddleston-led Loki (premiering June 11), and the Iman Vellani-starrer Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld (late 2021). Meanwhile on the big screen in 2021, we've Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow (July 9), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3), Chloé Zhao's Eternals (November 5), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17).

Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) is the showrunner, head writer, and executive producer on Secret Invasion. Filming was originally expected to begin in April in Los Angeles, but THR reports that it's now being planned for an autumn production start in the UK and Europe.

Secret Invasion is expected to air in 2022 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Secret Invasion, Olivia Colman, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
IBM Rides Cloud Computing to Record Highest Quarterly Sales Growth in Over 2 Years

Related Stories

Olivia Colman in Talks to Join Secret Invasion MCU Disney+ Series: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  2. The Best Movies on Netflix
  3. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  4. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  5. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  6. Here’s What to Expect at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. Acer Predator Helios 300 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Domino’s India Data Allegedly Breached by a Hacker
#Latest Stories
  1. Olivia Colman in Talks to Join Secret Invasion MCU Disney+ Series: Report
  2. Oppo A74 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. IBM Rides Cloud Computing to Record Highest Quarterly Sales Growth in Over 2 Years
  4. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With 6,000mAh Batteries, Snapdragon 732G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google, Apple Executives to Testify in App Store Antitrust Hearing on April 21
  6. The Flash Movie Logo Unveiled by Director Andy Muschietti as Filming Begins
  7. Zoom Creates $100-Million Fund to Invest in Apps Using Its Technology
  8. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Confirmed, Will Sport 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  9. Apple Event 2021 Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Launches
  10. Samsung Galaxy A31 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update, User Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com