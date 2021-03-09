Technology News
loading

OK Computer: Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Anand Gandhi’s Sci-Fi Comedy Series

Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma star in the lead.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 March 2021 13:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OK Computer: Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Anand Gandhi’s Sci-Fi Comedy Series

Photo Credit: Disney

Radhika Apte in OK Computer

Highlights
  • OK Computer release date is March 26 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Apte plays robots’ rights activist, and Varma plays a cop
  • Gandhi the creator and writer on six-episode OK Computer

OK Computer trailer is here. No, this is not the Radiohead album, though it's sure named after it. This is Ship of Theseus director Anand Gandhi's next project. Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled a two-and-a-half-minute trailer for OK Computer, a sci-fi comedy Hotstar Specials series created and written by Gandhi, and starring the likes of Radhika Apte (Andhadhun), Vijay Varma (Gully Boy), Jackie Shroff (Criminal Justice), and Rasika Dugal (Mirzapur). OK Computer follows cyber cell agent Hari Kundu (Varma) who attempts to solve a pedestrian's death by a self-driving car. As the investigation unfurls, a robot named Ajeeb ends up in the crosshairs, raising questions about Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics, whether AI has turned on its creator, and if robots deserve the same treatment as humans.

In addition to Varma's Hari Kundu, OK Computer stars Apte as Laksmi who leads a private organisation called PETER for the ethical treatment of robots, Shroff as a maniac who claims to be the “real murderer” in the OK Computer trailer, and Dugal as someone who seems to have lost her marbles. Behind the scenes, Pooja Shetty (a former architect and designer) and writer-filmmaker Neil Pagedar — both of them are co-founders at Gandhi's studio Memesys Culture Lab — serve as directors on the six-episode Hotstar Specials series. OK Computer is a production of Memesys Culture Lab for Disney+ Hotstar.

“OK Computer is an attempt to imagine a world of our near-future together, and laugh out loud while we are at it,” Gandhi said in a prepared statement. “The show asks one of the biggest questions of this century: if AI commits a crime, who should be culpable? It asks this question with madcap humour, zany characters, and a rollercoaster epic story. It's been my privilege to offer unprecedented stories to Indian audiences. OK Computer, like my previous work, is a small step in a completely new direction. I hope it opens up the floodgates for science fiction entertainment in India.”

Here's the official synopsis for OK Computer from Disney+ Hotstar:

The year is 2031. On a quiet, smoggy night in a quaint coastal town in North Goa, when a self-driving taxi crashes into a human pedestrian, killing him instantaneously, a vexing question presents itself to the authorities: who is to blame? Is it the CEO of the taxi company? Or the supervising programmer on the night shift? Or could it be the car itself? While the law scrambles to ascertain culpability, cyber cell agent Hari Kundu (Vijay Varma) discovers that this was no accident, it was a premeditated murder, only to be counter questioned by the feisty Laksmi (Radhika Apte) who leads a private organisation for the ethical treatment of robots PETER and firmly believes that AI is not capable of harming humans.

OK Computer focuses on the battle between ideologies for and against technology, and poses the larger question of ‘Has AI which was created by humans, and which humans came to rely on now stopped being a boon and has instead begun to be annoying, overpowering, or harmful?

OK Computer is out March 26 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, and Kannada.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OK Computer, Anand Gandhi, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, Disney Plus Hotstar Premium, Hotstar Specials, Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Jackie Shroff, Rasika Dugal, Memesys Culture Lab
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU, 360Hz Display Launched

Related Stories

OK Computer: Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Anand Gandhi’s Sci-Fi Comedy Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTP Troubles? Here's Why You May Not Be Receiving SMS Messages Today
  2. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  3. Apple Spring Event Tipped for March 23, New iPad Pro, AirPods 3 Expected
  4. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  6. Boat Flash Watch With SpO2 Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
  8. Asus TUF Dash F15 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  9. Moto G30, Moto G10 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  10. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Delays SMS Regulations Owing to OTP Issues Faced by Telecom Users
  2. Apple Produced Most Smartphones in Q4 2020, Samsung Expected Stay on Top Throughout 2021: TrendForce
  3. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
  4. Google Fit Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate Measurement Features Rolling Out for Pixel Phone Users: How to Use
  5. Asus TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop With 11th-Gen Intel Processors, Up to 240Hz Display Launched in India
  6. Apple Spring Event Could Take Place on March 23, AirTags, iPad Pro 2021, AirPods 3, New Apple TV Expected
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch
  8. Google Search Adds Full Coverage Feature to Provide More Context to News Stories
  9. OK Computer: Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Anand Gandhi’s Sci-Fi Comedy Series
  10. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU, 360Hz Display Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com