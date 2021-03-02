Technology News
loading

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Disney+ Series Casts Indira Varma: Report

Varma is globally known for Game of Thrones.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 March 2021 12:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Disney+ Series Casts Indira Varma: Report

Photo Credit: HBO

Indira Varma in Game of Thrones

Highlights
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi release date has not been set
  • No details on Varma’s Star Wars character as of yet
  • Filming begins in late spring on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Indira Varma is joining the Star Wars galaxy far, far away. The 47-year-old British actress, best known for playing Ellaria Sand on Game of Thrones and the co-lead in Mira Nair's Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, has reportedly been cast in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars prequel series set 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. There's no word on Varma's Star Wars character as of yet. Varma joins Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast; the two are reprising their respective roles of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader.

Deadline first brought word of Varma's casting in Obi-Wan Kenobi, with its sister publication Variety backing its claims shortly after. Neither Disney (that owns Star Wars maker Lucasfilm) nor Varma's representatives were available for comment. Varma made her film debut with Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love and starred in 13 Game of Thrones episodes. She was also part of HBO's Rome, ITV's Paranoid, Gurinder Chadha's Bride and Prejudice, and Ridley Scott's Exodus: Gods and Kings. Currently, she's part of the main cast on Amazon's Carnival Row, and ABC's For Life (available on SonyLIV in India).

Obi-Wan Kenobi has had a bit of trouble during production, at times due to no fault of its own. The Star Wars series was originally envisioned as a standalone film, in the mould of Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story, but the latter's critical and commercial failure doomed its big-screen hopes. After it was turned into a Disney+ series, it ended up in the hands of writer Hossein Amini (Drive). But Lucasfilm was apparently unhappy with the scripts — and started from scratch with Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword).

The one constant since Obi-Wan Kenobi became a Disney+ series has been Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian), who will direct Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes and serve as an executive producer. The Mandalorian's global success has enamoured everyone involved at Lucasfilm. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are in charge of expanding the Star Wars cinematic universe, starting with The Book of Boba Fett (premiering December), and then onto Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.

But that's not all. Lucasfilm is developing several other Star Wars series, including Andor about Rogue One's Cassian Andor from Tony Gilroy, Lando about Lando Calrissian from Dear White People's Justin Simien, The Acolyte from Russian Doll's Leslye Headland, and three animated series in Star Wars: The Bad Batch (premiering May 4), anthology Star Wars: Visions, and A Droid Story that follows R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will air on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, not before 2022. Filming begins “late spring 2021” — delayed a few months from when it was previously planned — in Los Angeles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Obi Wan Kenobi, Indira Varma, Star Wars, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Lucasfilm
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Workspace Being Refreshed to Better Assist Frontline and Remote Workers

Related Stories

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Disney+ Series Casts Indira Varma: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  2. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  3. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G India Price Leaks Ahead of March 5 Launch
  6. Boat TRebel Headphones and Earphones Range for Women Launched
  7. Google Chat Getting Redesigned on Web for All Workspace Users: Report
  8. PUBG and Other Mobile Games ‘Violent, Explicit, Addictive’: Prakash Javadekar
  9. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
  10. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C21 Set to Launch on March 5, 5,000mAh Battery Teased
  2. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Tipped as Well
  3. WhatsApp Messenger Gets New Animation for Voice Messages and Disable Receipts on iOS With Latest Update
  4. Realme 8 Pro to Feature 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Primary Camera, Company Reveals
  5. Google ARCore Can Now Support Dual Camera Setup With Latest Update
  6. LG OLED 48CX 48-Inch 4K TV With Auto Low-Latency Mode for Gaming Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Now Lets You Import Custom Animated Sticker Packs From Third Party Apps: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Price in India Leak Days Before Launch
  9. Mi 10T Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 32,999
  10. Spectrum Auction 2021: Telcos Bid Worth Over Rs. 77,000 Crores in Initial Four Rounds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com