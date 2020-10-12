Technology News
loading

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Hotstar Series Filming Begins March 2021, Ewan McGregor Reveals

The Star Wars series is set between Episodes III and IV.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 October 2020 11:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Hotstar Series Filming Begins March 2021, Ewan McGregor Reveals

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Bail Organa in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Highlights
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Hotstar series doesn’t have a release date
  • Originally set to film in early 2020, it was delayed over scripts
  • Joby Harold the new writer, with Deborah Chow set as director

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series, set to air on Disney+ Hotstar, will begin filming in March 2021 according to star Ewan McGregor. Set eight years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and 11 years prior to Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the as-yet untitled Obi-Wan Disney+ series takes place during a time in the Skywalker Saga when the Jedi Order is at its weakest. Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian, The High Cost of Living) is attached as director, with Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) and Hossein Amini (McMafia, Drive) having worked on the scripts.

Appearing on BBC's The Graham Norton Show last Friday over a video call, McGregor was asked by Norton to confirm his return to Star Wars and whether it's all about him. He replied: “It's the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. Well, it's not all me but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good! We start shooting it in March of next year.”

One of Norton's studio guests then chimed in with a question of their own, about how McGregor is now much closer in age to Alec Guinness, who memorably played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy, between 1977 and 1983, and was nominated for an Oscar. McGregor took over the role for the Star Wars sequel trilogy, between 1999 and 2005.

McGregor said: “I mean the fun thing about doing them in the first place when I was much younger was trying to imagine Alec Guinness, ‘How would he play these scenes as a younger guy?' And it led me to watch a lot of his early work, which I hadn't seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films that he'd been in. And I had such a great time sort of studying him in those movies.”

He then added: “This time [on the Obi-Wan Disney+ series], as you say, I'm much closer in age to him. And it will be my challenge to try and sort of meet him somewhere. I love Alec Guinness, I never got to meet him, but I love him through his work and it's a great honour to be able to sort of try and pretend to be him.”

Originally planned as a standalone movie with a different director, the Obi-Wan prequel was turned into a Disney+ series after the critical and commercial failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story. It was officially announced at Disney's D23 Expo last August, where McGregor also revealed that it would consist of six one-hour episodes. Amini was then attached as writer but he left in January when the series was indefinitely postponed, due to the scripts' alleged similarity to The Mandalorian. Harold replaced him as the writer back in April.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series doesn't have a release date. Production begins March 2021.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Obi Wan Kenobi, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Ewan McGregor
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors, QHD Display Launched

Related Stories

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Hotstar Series Filming Begins March 2021, Ewan McGregor Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  2. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Phones Tipped to Launch October 26
  5. iPhone 11, S20+ Sale Offers Are Great, but Will There Be Enough Stock?
  6. iPhone 12 Lineup Surfaces Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  7. Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000
  8. 5G iPhone Expected to Star at Apple Event
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  10. Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Hotstar Series Filming Begins March 2021, Ewan McGregor Reveals
  2. Five Eyes Alliance, India, Japan Demand ‘Backdoors’ to Access Encrypted Apps
  3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors, QHD Display Launched
  4. Realme Q2 Series Launching on October 13, Alleged Specifications Tipped
  5. Huawei Can Continue Serving European 5G Clients Despite US Sanctions, Senior Executive Says
  6. TikTok Rival Triller Said to Explore Deal to Go Public
  7. Twitter Flags Trump Tweet for Violating Its Rules on COVID-19 Information
  8. Apple Could Bar Epic Games' Fortnite From App Store, US Judge Rules
  9. Oppo A15 Teased to Sport 6.52-Inch Display, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Huawei Mate 40 Series to Launch on October 22, CEO Richard Yu Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com