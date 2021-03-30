Technology News
loading

Obi-Wan Kenobi Casts 10 New, Including Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, and Joel Edgerton

Filming begins in April on the Star Wars series.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 March 2021 10:59 IST
Obi-Wan Kenobi Casts 10 New, Including Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, and Joel Edgerton

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi main cast

Highlights
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi release date likely in 2022
  • Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse return as Owen & Beru Lars
  • No word on Star Wars characters for the other eight

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Star Wars series at Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, has announced its full cast. In addition to Ewan McGregor in the title role and Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader — whom we already knew about — we have Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit), Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse (Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), and director Benny Safdie (Good Time). And oh, Obi-Wan Kenobi begins filming in April.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast and production start on Monday via StarWars.com, confirming the presence of Varma who had been reported to be involved in early March. The full Obi-Wan Kenobi cast confirms that Edgerton and Piesse will return in their respective roles of “Uncle” Owen Lars and “Aunt” Beru Lars, guardians to nephew Luke Skywalker after Owen's stepbrother Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turns to the dark side and becomes Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi (McGregor) won the duel with Anakin but lost his best friend and saw the Empire emerge from the ashes of the Republic.

There's no word on which characters the other Obi-Wan Kenobi cast members — Ingram, Nanjiani, Varma, Friend, Jackson Jr., Kang, Kessell, and Safdie — will be playing, but Star Wars fans have begun speculating as to whether they will be human, alien, or droid.

Behind the scenes, Deborah Chow — who helmed two episodes of The Mandalorian season 1 — will direct all Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes. Executive producers include Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Obi-Wan Kenobi writer Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), Chow, and McGregor. Obi-Wan Kenobi has had a bit of troubled production, going from a standalone movie to a series (due to the failures of Solo: A Star Wars Story), and then (tossing out all the scripts after) switching writers from Hossein Amini (Drive) to Harold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will air on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, not before 2022. Before that, we will get the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch (premiering May 4), The Book of Boba Fett (December 2021), and The Mandalorian season 3 (early 2022 possibly).

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Obi Wan Kenobi, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Darth Vader, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Vivo Y30G With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
SolarWinds Hackers Said to Have Gained Access to Emails of Top US Department of Homeland Security Officials

Related Stories

Obi-Wan Kenobi Casts 10 New, Including Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, and Joel Edgerton
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  3. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  4. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  5. Mi 11i Debuts With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  6. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to Launch in India on March 30
  8. MIUI 12.5 Test Programme Commences: Check Out Eligible Smartphones
  9. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting March 2021 Security Patch
  10. Oppo A54 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses Huawei Mate 40 Pro+
  2. Kingston NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD Launched: Here's What You Need to Know
  3. Asus ZenBook 13 OLED, Asus VivoBook Models With Latest AMD Ryzen 5000-Series CPUs Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Buyers to Get 6TB Cloud Storage on OnePlus Red Cable Life Subscription
  5. Russia Says Hope Won’t Have to Ban Western Tech Giants After Recent Tussle With Twitter
  6. MobiKwik Denies Alleged Data Leak of Millions of Users on Dark Web
  7. Xiaomi to Invest $10 Billion in New Electric Vehicle Unit Over 10 Years
  8. Oppo A54 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s Getting Android 11-Based One UI Update: Reports
  10. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com