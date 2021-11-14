Technology News
New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup Final Match Today: Time, How to Watch Live

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match will begin at 7:30pm IST.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 November 2021 07:30 IST
New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup Final Match Today: Time, How to Watch Live

Photo Credit: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP

Australia saw some big wins in the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament

Highlights
  • New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup match is taking place in Dubai
  • The match will be livestreamed in India via Disney+ Hotstar
  • NZ vs Aus match will also be broadcast live on TV

New Zealand and Australia are set to face off today in the Twenty20 World Cup 2021 final cricket match taking place in Dubai. Australia had some big wins throughout the tournament, and it defeated Pakistan in the second semi-final to book a place in the final against New Zealand, who defeated England to reach the final. Both the teams will compete for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. While Australia has won five World Cup titles in the 50-over cricket format, it is yet to bag one in the T20 format. You can watch NZ vs Aus T20 live online or on your TV.

NZ vs Aus T20 World Cup 2021 final match time

The New Zealand versus Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match will take place at 7:30pm IST today (November 14). You can expect some pre-match discussion both online and offline to set the stage for the matchup between the neighbors.

How to watch NZ vs Aus T20 World Cup 2021 final match live in India

All users in India who want to watch New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final live today can see it on Disney+ Hotstar. Of course, a subscription is required for accessing the live stream of the cricket match. Viewers can choose between Disney+ Hotstar Super which is priced at Rs. 899 per year or Disney+ Hotsar Premium, priced at Rs. 1,499 for a year. Alternatively, users can also watch New Zealand versus Australia match live on their mobile device by getting the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, available at Rs. 499 per year.

If you don't want to purchase a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you can watch today's New Zealand versus Australia T20 World Cup final match live on Star India's bouquet of channels on your television. This includes Star Sports and its local-language affiliates, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Kannada, which will offer commentary in local languages.

There is also the option of getting a score update on Google. Twitter also recently introduced cricket scorecard to provide live scores through the Explore tab and Events page. Prasar Bharti (All India Radio) will also provide the live commentary of the New Zealand versus Australia match through its specific radio stations.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NZ vs Aus T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021, T20 World Cup 2021, Twenty20, Cricket
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala
New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup Final Match Today: Time, How to Watch Live
