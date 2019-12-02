We have the first teaser trailer for No Time to Die, giving us our first look at the next James Bond movie — the twenty-fifth overall — that will also serve as the fifth and final chapter for star Daniel Craig in the lead as the British spy. It features Bond (Craig) in Whitehall, London, the new 007 Nomi (Lashana Lynch) looking out of a sports car, new character Paloma (Ana de Armas) wielding dual weapons, and someone — possibly Bond — riding a motorbike in the unlikeliest of places. The fifteen-second No Time to Die teaser trailer closes by revealing that the full No Time to Die trailer will arrive Wednesday, but not before it gives us machine gun turrets that spring out of Bond's new Aston Martin.

In addition to Craig as James Bond, Lynch as Nomi and de Armas as Paloma, the next Bond film — No Time to Die — stars Rami Malek as the villain Safin, Ralph Fiennes as the MI6 head M, Naomie Harris as M's assistant Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as the MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner, Léa Seydoux as psychiatrist and Bond's love interest Dr. Madeleine Swan, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q, Jeffrey Wright as CIA field officer Felix Leiter, David Dencik as a new character named Waldo, and Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen in as-yet undisclosed roles.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is the director and co-writer, alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum). No Time to Die is a production of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and EON Productions, with the latter's Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli as producers. Universal Pictures is handling distribution outside the US, including in India.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die, via Universal Pictures:

“In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is out April 3, 2020 in India and the UK, and April 8, 2020 in the US.