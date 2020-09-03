Technology News
loading

No Time to Die New Trailer Wonders ‘Where the Hell’ Has Bond Been

Hopefully staying at home, if he’s a good boy.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 September 2020 17:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
No Time to Die New Trailer Wonders ‘Where the Hell’ Has Bond Been

Photo Credit: MGM/Universal Pictures/EON

Daniel Craig as James Bond

Highlights
  • No Time to Die release date set for November worldwide
  • Second trailer for Bond movie contains a lot of action bits
  • No Time to Die to release in five languages in India

A new trailer for No Time to Die is here. The next Bond movie — the fifth and final for star Daniel Craig, and the twenty-fifth overall — was supposed to have released in April, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevented it from coming out. It's now set to open in November, though there's little chance of that happening in India, given the number of new cases we're adding every day. Still, we can enjoy the new trailer that gives us a further look at the action and the motivations of the new villain Safin (Rami Malek): revenge and Bond's returning love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux). Of course, being a Bond villain, his plan also involves the death of millions. Predictable.

The involvement of Swann pulls Bond back into MI6 service. He then embarks upon an adventure that involves a mysterious young woman called Paloma (Ana de Armas), a new double-0 agent — possibly the new 007 — in Nomi (Lashana Lynch), and a surprising return from Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), first seen in 2015's Spectre. At one point during the new No Time to Die trailer, Bond's CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) notes that it's “harder to tell the good from the bad, the villain from hero these days”, further establishing the gritty shades-of-grey tone that the Bond franchise has adopted during the Craig era.

In addition to Craig as Bond, Malek as Safin, Seydoux as Swann, Armas as Paloma, Lynch as Nomi, Waltz as Blofeld, and Wright as Leiter, No Time to Die also stars Ralph Fiennes as the MI6 head M, Naomie Harris as M's assistant Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as the MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q, David Dencik as a scientist called Valdo Obruchev who goes missing, Dali Benssalah as a soldier called Primo, and Billy Magnussen as CIA agent Logan Ash who's after Bond.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) is at the helm as director on No Time to Die, and co-writer alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. EON Productions' Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are the producers on the new Bond movie that is a production of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and EON Productions. Universal Pictures is handling No Time to Die distribution outside the US, including in India.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die, via Universal Pictures:

“In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is slated to release in November in India in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. It opens November 12 in the UK and November 20 in the US. It was one of the first movies to be delayed by the coronavirus.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: No Time to Die, James Bond, Bond 25, Daniel Craig, Universal Pictures, MGM, 007, Rami Malek
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Poco X3 NFC Alleged Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

No Time to Die New Trailer Wonders ‘Where the Hell’ Has Bond Been
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  3. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Vodafone Idea May Get Major Investment From Amazon, Verizon: Report
  5. Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 109, Rs. 169 Prepaid Plans in Delhi Circle
  6. Realme 7 Review
  7. Poco X3 NFC Alleged Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  10. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush With Four Cleaning Modes, 90-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Facebook Messenger Will Limit Forwarding Messages to Only Five People or Groups, Like WhatsApp
  4. IFA 2020: JBL Launches New Range of Headphones, Speakers
  5. Facebook Moves to Target Misinformation Before US Presidential Election
  6. Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 to Be Upgraded With Intel's 11th-Generation Tiger Lake CPUs: Report
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  8. No Time to Die New Trailer Wonders ‘Where the Hell’ Has Bond Been
  9. Poco X3 NFC Alleged Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Vodafone Idea May Get $4 Billion Investment From Amazon, Verizon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com