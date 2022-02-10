No Time To Die is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in India in March, the video streaming platform announced on Thursday. The latest film in the James Bond movie franchise is Daniel Craig's final movie portraying the secret Agent 007 James Bond. The movie has garnered more than $770 million (roughly Rs 5,800 crore) at the worldwide box office, with generally favourable reviews from critics and viewers alike. As a result, No Time To Die is one of Hollywood's biggest movies during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Amazon Prime Video, viewers in India will be able to watch No Time To Die in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu on March 4. The streaming service already offers 24 James Bond movies including Spectre, Skyfall, Casino Royale, Licence to Kill, Quantum of Solace, Goldfinger, Thunderball, On Her Majesty's Secret Service and Dr. No. No Time To Die is Craig's fifth movie as the secret agent James Bond, after Casino Royale in 2006, Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, followed by Spectre in 2015.

No Time To Die follows the story of James Bond (Daniel Craig) who has retired in Jamaica, but is back in action thanks to his friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA who sends him on his final mission – to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Bond must face off against a dangerous villain, Lucifer Safin (Rami Malek), aided by the new British secret agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch) who has taken over Bond's 007 status. Madeline Swann (Léa Seydoux) returns to the franchise after playing his love interest in Spectre. No Time To Die also features characters including Bond's ally Paloma (Ana de Armas), the MI6 quartermaster (Ben Whishaw), and MI6 chief (Ralph Fiennes).

According to Box Office Mojo, No Time to Die has grossed over $774,153,007 (roughly Rs. 5,800 crore) globally since it was released on October 8. The movie has also received nominations for the 2022 Oscars, including Best Original Song (No Time to Die), Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

