No Time to Die: Next James Bond Movie Wraps Filming With New On-Set Photo

The fifth and final outing for Daniel Craig.

By | Updated: 28 October 2019 10:50 IST


Photo Credit: MGM/Universal Pictures/EON

Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig on the set of No Time to Die

  • No Time to Die release date is April 3, 2020 in India
  • Craig, director feature in new on-set photo for Bond 25
  • Next James Bond movie had a troubled production

Filming has been completed on No Time to Die, the next James Bond movie — the twenty-fifth overall — that will also serve as the fifth and final entry with actor Daniel Craig in the lead as the eponymous character. The announcement was made by the official 007 social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, with an on-set photo featuring writer-director Cary Joji Fukunaga and Craig, holding a clapperboard that says “B25” for Bond 25, and the wrap date: October 25. “That's a wrap on No Time to Die. See you in cinemas April 2020,” read the caption alongside the photo.

That brings an end to what has been a troubled production for the 25th James Bond film, with original director Danny Boyle exiting due to creative differences in August 2018, a few months prior to start of filming. Fukunaga was hired as the new director and co-writer a month later, with series veteran writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade returning to work alongside. The film's release date was pushed from November 2019 to February 2020, which was later pushed to April 2020. The full cast was confirmed back in April, the same month when it began production.

In addition to Craig as James Bond, No Time to Die stars Rami Malek as the villain Safin, Ralph Fiennes as the MI6 head M, Naomie Harris as M's assistant Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as the MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner, Léa Seydoux as psychiatrist and Bond's love interest Dr. Madeleine Swan, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q, Jeffrey Wright as CIA field officer Felix Leiter, Lashana Lynch as Nomi and the new 007, Ana de Armas as Paloma, David Dencik as Waldo, and Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen in undisclosed roles.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum) have also worked on the script. EON Productions' Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producing the film. No Time to Die is a production of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and EON Productions. Universal Pictures is handling distribution outside the US.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die, via Universal Pictures:

“In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is out April 3, 2020 in India and the UK, and April 8, 2020 in the US.

Further reading: No Time to Die, James Bond, Bond 25, Daniel Craig, Universal Pictures, 007, MGM

