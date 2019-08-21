Technology News
loading

No Time to Die: Bond 25 Finally Gets a Title

The fourth James Bond movie with “Die” in the title.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 11:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
No Time to Die: Bond 25 Finally Gets a Title

Photo Credit: MGM/Universal Pictures/EON

The official logo for No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond movie

Highlights
  • No Time to Die release date in India is April 3, 2020
  • It’s the twenty-fifth film in the James Bond franchise
  • Bond 25 title announced via short video with Craig

No Time to Die — that's the official title for the next James Bond movie, which had until now been referred to as Bond 25, for being the twenty-fifth film in the long-running British spy franchise. The title for Bond 25 was announced on the official social media channels of 007 — the famous MI6 code number for the fictional character — in a short motion poster-style video featuring Daniel Craig. No Time to Die is the fourth Bond movie with “Die” in the title, after 1973's Live and Let Die, 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies, and 2002's Die Another Day.

In addition to Craig, No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek as the unnamed villain, Ralph Fiennes as MI6 head M, Naomie Harris as M's assistant Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Bond's love interest and psychiatrist Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as MI6 Quartermaster Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Bond's friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter.

 

New cast members in No Time to Die — apart from Malek — include Lashana Lynch as new 007 Nomi, Ana de Armas as Paloma, and David Dencik as a villain named Waldo. Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, off a script by Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve), and Fukunaga, No Time to Die is a production of MGM and EON. Universal Pictures will distribute the film globally, while United Artists Releasing will handle it in the US.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die, via Universal Pictures:

“In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die will release April 3, 2020 in India and the UK, and April 8, 2020 in the US. Production is currently going on, having filmed in locations such as Jamaica, Norway, Italy, and the UK.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: No Time to Die, James Bond, Bond 25, 007, MGM, Universal Pictures
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Today: Live Updates
Fortnite's Slowdown Has Epic Games Battling to Spark New Growth
Honor Smartphones
No Time to Die: Bond 25 Finally Gets a Title
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  2. Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  4. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  5. Realme 5 Review
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26
  8. Mi A3 Price in India Spotted on Amazon.in Just Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Jason Momoa Claims Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ Is ‘Ssssiiicccckkkkkk’
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus TV to Launch in September, to Debut in India First: CEO Pete Lau
  2. No Time to Die: Bond 25 Finally Gets a Title
  3. Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Today: Live Updates
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29
  5. The Matrix 4 Announced With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski
  6. Apple Debuts Credit Card as It Readies TV+ Launch
  7. Facebook Rolls Out Tool to Block Off-Facebook Data Gathering
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26, Sales Rumoured to Begin from October 15
  9. Redmi Note 8 Features Teased by Company Executive, Leaked Live Images Offer First Glimpse of the Phone
  10. Intel Unveils Springhill, Its First Artificial Intelligence Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.