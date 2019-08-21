No Time to Die — that's the official title for the next James Bond movie, which had until now been referred to as Bond 25, for being the twenty-fifth film in the long-running British spy franchise. The title for Bond 25 was announced on the official social media channels of 007 — the famous MI6 code number for the fictional character — in a short motion poster-style video featuring Daniel Craig. No Time to Die is the fourth Bond movie with “Die” in the title, after 1973's Live and Let Die, 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies, and 2002's Die Another Day.

In addition to Craig, No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek as the unnamed villain, Ralph Fiennes as MI6 head M, Naomie Harris as M's assistant Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Bond's love interest and psychiatrist Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as MI6 Quartermaster Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Bond's friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter.

New cast members in No Time to Die — apart from Malek — include Lashana Lynch as new 007 Nomi, Ana de Armas as Paloma, and David Dencik as a villain named Waldo. Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, off a script by Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve), and Fukunaga, No Time to Die is a production of MGM and EON. Universal Pictures will distribute the film globally, while United Artists Releasing will handle it in the US.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die, via Universal Pictures:

“In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die will release April 3, 2020 in India and the UK, and April 8, 2020 in the US. Production is currently going on, having filmed in locations such as Jamaica, Norway, Italy, and the UK.