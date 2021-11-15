Technology News
No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $700 Million, Set to Become Hollywood’s Biggest Movie During COVID-19

Eternals ruled the global box office for a second weekend meanwhile.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 November 2021 14:01 IST
No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $700 Million, Set to Become Hollywood’s Biggest Movie During COVID-19

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/MGM/EON

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die

Highlights
  • No Time to Die released September 30 in India, the UK, more
  • Eternals released November 5 in India, around the world
  • Two Chinese movies lead global box office for 2021

No Time to Die is set to become Hollywood's biggest movie of the pandemic era, as Daniel Craig's final Bond film surpassed the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office this past weekend. The current global total stands at $708.6 million (about Rs. 5,271 crore) to be exact, which is about $12 million (about Rs. 89 crore) off the current total of F9 aka Fast & Furious 9. Both films were distributed by Universal Pictures worldwide — not in the US for No Time to Die though. The only two other movies to make more than Hollywood releases this year come from China: the war propaganda story The Battle at Lake Changjin ($885 million), and the family comedy Hi, Mom ($848 million).

That $708.6 million box office figure for No Time to Die was driven by a $28.6 million (about Rs. 212 crore) weekend from 74 markets around the world. The current split stands at $150.5 million (about Rs. 1,119 crore) from the US and Canada, with the remaining $558.2 million (about Rs. 4,151 crore) coming in from 72 other territories. Leading the way for the latter is the UK with $126 million (about Rs. 937 crore), followed by Germany at $70.5 million (about Rs. 524 crore), and China at $57.9 million (about Rs. 430 crore). No Time to Die released in Australia — the last major market — this weekend, where it debuted with $8.2 million (about Rs. 61 crore).

Eternals Review: Marvel's New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director

Elsewhere, Eternals was once again the biggest movie around the world at the global box office. The newest Marvel movie added $75.5 million (about Rs. 561 crore) this weekend to take its worldwide total to $281.4 million (about Rs. 2,093 crore). Eternals released in Indonesia, Russia, and UAE this week. The current split is $118.8 million (about Rs. 883 crore) from the US and Canada, with the rest $162.6 million (about Rs. 1,209 crore) from 49 markets around the globe. Top five markets for Eternals outside the US are South Korea ($22 million), the UK ($14.3 million), France ($11.5 million), Mexico ($10.2 million), and Brazil ($7.8 million). In India, Eternals has grossed $3.67 million (Rs. 27.33 crore) in the first eight days.

Beyond that, the Tom Hardy-led Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now up to $441.5 million (about Rs. 3,284 crore), following a $11.7 million (about Rs. 87 crore) weekend in 57 markets. The split is $202.7 million (about Rs. 1,507 crore) from the US and Canada, and $238.8 million (about Rs. 1,776 crore) from 55 other markets. The Venom sequel has yet to release in Australia (November 25) and Japan (December 3).

Dune Movie Review: Epic, Brave, but Mightily Flawed

Meanwhile, the star-studded sci-fi epic Dune is now up to $351.2 million (about Rs. 2,612 crore) globally, pushed by a $12.3 million (about Rs. 91 crore) weekend. Dune has made $93.1 million (about Rs. 692 crore) in the US and Canada, and $258 million (about Rs. 1.919 crore) in 76 territories around the world. Outside its home market, the top five are China ($38 million), France ($30.7 million), the UK ($26 million), Germany ($21.4 million), and Russia ($21.1 million). Dune drops December 2 in Australia and New Zealand, and December 3 in Vietnam.

No Time to Die

No Time to Die

  • Release Date in US 8 October 2021
  • Release Date in India 30 September 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
  • Genre Spy, Thriller
  • Cast
    Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes
  • Director Cary Joji Fukunaga
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli
  • Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Eon Productions
  • Certificate U/A
  • Users Rating
    (4.6/5)
Eternals

Eternals

  • Release Date 5 November 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie
  • Director Chloé Zhao
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Nate Moore
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Users Rating
    (3.1/5)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

  • Release Date in US 1 October 2021
  • Release Date in India 14 October 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris
  • Director Andy Serkis
  • Music Marco Beltrami
  • Producer Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Tencent Pictures
  • Users Rating
    (4.6/5)
Dune

Dune

  • Release Date 22 October 2021
  • Language English, Hindi
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem
  • Director Denis Villeneuve
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve
  • Production Legendary Pictures
  • Users Rating
    (3.3/5)
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras, Specifications Tipped

