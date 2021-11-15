No Time to Die is set to become Hollywood's biggest movie of the pandemic era, as Daniel Craig's final Bond film surpassed the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office this past weekend. The current global total stands at $708.6 million (about Rs. 5,271 crore) to be exact, which is about $12 million (about Rs. 89 crore) off the current total of F9 aka Fast & Furious 9. Both films were distributed by Universal Pictures worldwide — not in the US for No Time to Die though. The only two other movies to make more than Hollywood releases this year come from China: the war propaganda story The Battle at Lake Changjin ($885 million), and the family comedy Hi, Mom ($848 million).

That $708.6 million box office figure for No Time to Die was driven by a $28.6 million (about Rs. 212 crore) weekend from 74 markets around the world. The current split stands at $150.5 million (about Rs. 1,119 crore) from the US and Canada, with the remaining $558.2 million (about Rs. 4,151 crore) coming in from 72 other territories. Leading the way for the latter is the UK with $126 million (about Rs. 937 crore), followed by Germany at $70.5 million (about Rs. 524 crore), and China at $57.9 million (about Rs. 430 crore). No Time to Die released in Australia — the last major market — this weekend, where it debuted with $8.2 million (about Rs. 61 crore).

Eternals Review: Marvel's New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director

Elsewhere, Eternals was once again the biggest movie around the world at the global box office. The newest Marvel movie added $75.5 million (about Rs. 561 crore) this weekend to take its worldwide total to $281.4 million (about Rs. 2,093 crore). Eternals released in Indonesia, Russia, and UAE this week. The current split is $118.8 million (about Rs. 883 crore) from the US and Canada, with the rest $162.6 million (about Rs. 1,209 crore) from 49 markets around the globe. Top five markets for Eternals outside the US are South Korea ($22 million), the UK ($14.3 million), France ($11.5 million), Mexico ($10.2 million), and Brazil ($7.8 million). In India, Eternals has grossed $3.67 million (Rs. 27.33 crore) in the first eight days.

Beyond that, the Tom Hardy-led Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now up to $441.5 million (about Rs. 3,284 crore), following a $11.7 million (about Rs. 87 crore) weekend in 57 markets. The split is $202.7 million (about Rs. 1,507 crore) from the US and Canada, and $238.8 million (about Rs. 1,776 crore) from 55 other markets. The Venom sequel has yet to release in Australia (November 25) and Japan (December 3).

Dune Movie Review: Epic, Brave, but Mightily Flawed

Meanwhile, the star-studded sci-fi epic Dune is now up to $351.2 million (about Rs. 2,612 crore) globally, pushed by a $12.3 million (about Rs. 91 crore) weekend. Dune has made $93.1 million (about Rs. 692 crore) in the US and Canada, and $258 million (about Rs. 1.919 crore) in 76 territories around the world. Outside its home market, the top five are China ($38 million), France ($30.7 million), the UK ($26 million), Germany ($21.4 million), and Russia ($21.1 million). Dune drops December 2 in Australia and New Zealand, and December 3 in Vietnam.

No Time to Die Release Date in US 8 October 2021

Release Date in India 30 September 2021

Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Genre Spy, Thriller

Cast Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

Music Hans Zimmer

Producer Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli

Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Eon Productions

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (4.6/5)

Eternals Release Date 5 November 2021

Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Genre Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie

Director Chloé Zhao

Music Ramin Djawadi

Producer Kevin Feige, Nate Moore

Production Marvel Studios

Users Rating (3.1/5)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date in US 1 October 2021

Release Date in India 14 October 2021

Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Genre Action, Horror, Sci-Fi

Cast Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris

Director Andy Serkis

Music Marco Beltrami

Producer Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker

Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Tencent Pictures

Users Rating (4.6/5)