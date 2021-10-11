No Time to Die — Daniel Craig's fifth and final Bond movie — has crossed the $300-million milestone at the global box office, thanks to worldwide grosses of $145.54 million (about Rs. 1,093 crores) this past weekend. That was made up of $56 million (about Rs. 420 crores) from the US and Canada where the film opened this Friday, a bit disappointing as this was the lower end of expectations from analysts. The remaining $89.54 million (about Rs. 672 crores) came from 66 territories around the world. The exact box office total for No Time to Die stands at $313.3 million (about Rs. 2,353 crores).

In addition to the US and Canada, No Time to Die also opened in France and Russia last week, where it brought in $10.1 million (about Rs. 75 crores) and $5 million (about Rs. 37 crores), respectively. In France, the Bond movie delivered the biggest opening weekend since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The biggest market for No Time to Die remains the UK with $71 million (about Rs. 533 crores), making it the fourth highest-grossing title for Universal Pictures in that market.

Beyond the UK, No Time to Die's other major grossing markets are Germany with $32.7 million (about Rs. 245 crores), Japan with $12.2 million (about Rs. 91 crores), France with $10.1 million, and Netherlands with $8.5 million (about Rs. 63 crores). The Bond movie has some big upcoming markets too, including China and Australia.

While No Time to Die opened this Friday in the US, another big title yet to open there — and in India — is Dune, the Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel that has an ensemble cast led by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Dune garnered $8.8 million (about Rs. 66 crores) this past weekend, taking its global total to $117.1 million (about Rs. 879 crores). Dune releases in Japan this week.

No Time to Die is playing in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Dune is out October 22 in India and on HBO Max.