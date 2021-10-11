Technology News
loading

No Time to Die Box Office Shoots Past $300 Million as Bond Film Opens in the US

Daniel Craig’s 007 is minting double-Os at the box office.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 October 2021 12:03 IST
No Time to Die Box Office Shoots Past $300 Million as Bond Film Opens in the US

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/MGM/EON

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die

Highlights
  • No Time to Die premiered September 30 in India, the UK
  • Released October 8 in the US, Canada, France, Russia
  • No Time to Die yet to open in China and Australia

No Time to Die — Daniel Craig's fifth and final Bond movie — has crossed the $300-million milestone at the global box office, thanks to worldwide grosses of $145.54 million (about Rs. 1,093 crores) this past weekend. That was made up of $56 million (about Rs. 420 crores) from the US and Canada where the film opened this Friday, a bit disappointing as this was the lower end of expectations from analysts. The remaining $89.54 million (about Rs. 672 crores) came from 66 territories around the world. The exact box office total for No Time to Die stands at $313.3 million (about Rs. 2,353 crores).

In addition to the US and Canada, No Time to Die also opened in France and Russia last week, where it brought in $10.1 million (about Rs. 75 crores) and $5 million (about Rs. 37 crores), respectively. In France, the Bond movie delivered the biggest opening weekend since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The biggest market for No Time to Die remains the UK with $71 million (about Rs. 533 crores), making it the fourth highest-grossing title for Universal Pictures in that market.

Beyond the UK, No Time to Die's other major grossing markets are Germany with $32.7 million (about Rs. 245 crores), Japan with $12.2 million (about Rs. 91 crores), France with $10.1 million, and Netherlands with $8.5 million (about Rs. 63 crores). The Bond movie has some big upcoming markets too, including China and Australia.

While No Time to Die opened this Friday in the US, another big title yet to open there — and in India — is Dune, the Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel that has an ensemble cast led by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Dune garnered $8.8 million (about Rs. 66 crores) this past weekend, taking its global total to $117.1 million (about Rs. 879 crores). Dune releases in Japan this week.

No Time to Die is playing in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Dune is out October 22 in India and on HBO Max.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: No Time to Die, No Time to Die box office, James Bond, Universal Pictures, MGM, Eon, Dune, Warner Bros, HBO Max, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Bakkt Inks Deal with Google Use Cryptocurrency for Real Time Transactions

Related Stories

No Time to Die Box Office Shoots Past $300 Million as Bond Film Opens in the US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
  2. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  3. OnePlus 9RT Specifications Teased Ahead of October 13 Launch
  4. SpaceX Is Now the World's Second Most Valued Private Company
  5. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  6. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Eternals Final Trailer Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam
  2. Gaming Time Limit Loopholes Should Be Closed, China State Media Says
  3. Redmi K50 Pro+ Specifications Tipped, Said to Come With Snapdragon 898 SoC
  4. Elon Musk Says First Berlin Tesla Cars Could Come as Early as November
  5. Bitcoin Crosses $56,000 to Start the Week as Altcoins Struggle to Register Gains
  6. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
  7. No Time to Die Box Office Shoots Past $300 Million as Bond Film Opens in the US
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Sport Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Bakkt Inks Deal with Google Use Cryptocurrency for Real Time Transactions
  10. iQoo Z5x Specifications Tipped by Alleged TENAA and Geekbench Listings, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com