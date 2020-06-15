Technology News
loading

Tenet, Tom & Jerry, The Matrix 4, Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong Release Dates Moved Amid Pandemic

Delayed by two weeks, six months, or nearly a year.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 June 2020 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tenet, Tom & Jerry, The Matrix 4, Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong Release Dates Moved Amid Pandemic

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Elizabeth Debicki, John David Washington in Tenet

Highlights
  • Tenet moved two weeks from July 17 to July 31
  • Tom & Jerry has been pushed to March 5, 2021
  • The Matrix 4 driven back a year to April 1, 2022

Warner Bros has played around with its movie calendar once again, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tenet — Christopher Nolan's time-bending espionage epic — has been pushed back two weeks from July 17 to July 31. Wonder Woman 1984 — the Gal Gadot-led DC sequel — has been delayed nearly two months, from August 14 to October 2. Godzilla vs. Kong — the fourth chapter in the MonsterVerse franchise — has been driven back six months from November 20 to May 21, 2021. The Tom & Jerry movie will arrive over two months later than planned, on March 5, 2021 instead of December 23. And lastly, The Matrix 4 has jumped nearly a year from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

The release date changes to Warner Bros' schedule were announced over the weekend, with Tenet finally pushing off its original mid-July slot, having held onto it as long as it practically could. Nolan and Warner Bros have been hoping to use Tenet to kick start the cinema industry, which explains why the movie with the most recent release date has received the shortest delay. But whether that will actually work is still up in the air. While cinemas have started to reopen in certain parts of the US and Europe, that's not the case in China, where the government cancelled similar plans in Beijing this weekend after new coronavirus cases were discovered.

The Multiplex Association of India submitted safety guidelines for reopening cinemas in mid-May, but the government has noted that theatres will be part of the last phase of reopening in India — dubbed “Phase 3” — alongside international flights and public transport. The Indian government is expected to discuss “Phase 2” activities after June 30; there isn't even a date set for “Phase 3” discussion, let alone implementation. Given the state of the coronavirus pandemic — India has been seeing over 11,000 new cases since Wednesday — it's highly unlikely that cinemas will be open in time for Tenet's scheduled release on July 31 in India.

Moreover, it's unclear if audiences will feel comfortable to visit theatres so soon, while the pandemic rages on. Though US cinemas are getting the go-ahead to reopen from certain states including California, some such as Texas and Florida saw a record rise after reopening economies. And a UK survey which reported its findings in early June said that only 19 percent of respondents are willing to go to cinemas after they reopen in July. For what it's worth, 75 percent would eventually return to theatres, but only after social distancing and rigorous cleaning was apparent.

With its new July 31 date, Tenet might not be the first big post-lockdown movie anymore. Disney still has its live-action reimagining of Mulan pegged for July 24, but it remains to be seen if the studio will hold onto that.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Warner Bros, Tenet, Tom and Jerry, Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs Kong, The Matrix 4, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Pandemic, Cinemas
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched: All Details
AarogyaPath Portal Launched to Provide Real-Time Availability of Critical Healthcare Supplies

Related Stories

Tenet, Tom & Jerry, The Matrix 4, Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong Release Dates Moved Amid Pandemic
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony WF-SP800N, WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones May Launch in India Soon
  2. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  3. Is OnePlus 8 Pro the Perfect Premium Smartphone for India?
  4. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched
  6. Infinix Hot 9 Review
  7. Vivo V19 Neo Comes With a Snapdragon 675 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras
  8. ByteDance to Shut Its Vigo Video and Vigo Lite Apps in India by October
  9. Xiaomi Starts MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Shut Short Video Apps Vigo Video and Vigo Lite in India by October
  2. Realme C11 With Model Number RMX2185 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website
  3. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Spotted in OnePlus 8 Android 11 Beta Code
  4. Sony WF-SP800N, Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones May Launch in India on June 24
  5. SonyLIV Premium Price to Increase With ‘All New’ Launch on June 18
  6. Redmi 9 May Get a New 6GB RAM Variant, TENAA Listing Tips
  7. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Facebook Rejects Call to Share Revenue With Australian Media
  9. Samsung Galaxy A21s India Launch on June 17, Company Reveals
  10. AarogyaPath Portal Launched to Provide Real-Time Availability of Critical Healthcare Supplies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com