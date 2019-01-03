NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix's New CFO Had Contract Barring Him From Job Shopping

, 03 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix's New CFO Had Contract Barring Him From Job Shopping

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Spencer Neumann

Spencer Neumann, who was abruptly put on leave by Activision Blizzard and then fired from his job as chief financial officer, had a provision in his contract that barred him from negotiating with other potential employers.

Activision, the maker of Call of Duty and other video games, said on New Year's Eve it was firing Neumann for a cause unrelated to the company's financial reporting. Netflix said Wednesday Neumann would be its new CFO. He replaces David Wells, who held the post for the last eight years and said in August he would be stepping down.

Neumann's contract with Activision included a "covenant not to shop" for employment outside the company, except during the last six months of his contract, which ran through April 2020. On Wednesday Activision reappointed Dennis Durkin as CFO.

Activision Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has added talent from professional sports broadcasting, consumer products and the film industry to broaden his company's revenue sources.

Neumann joined Activision in May 2017 from Walt Disney Co., where he served as CFO of that company's theme-park division. In the last fiscal year, he had total compensation of $9.47 million (roughly Rs. 66 crores), according to data compiled by Bloomberg, including $2.8 million in options awards and $4.15 million in stock awards.

Netflix has recruited heavily from competitors in the entertainment industry as it increases production of TV shows and movies to please a growing worldwide base of more than 137 million subscribers. In the last year, the company has lured executives such as ABC's entertainment chief Channing Dungey. Netflix has been sued by rivals such as 21st Century Fox and Viacom for poaching staff.

© 2018 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Activision Blizzard
Aquaman Swims Past Wonder Woman and $800 Million at Worldwide Box Office, Sets Eyes on Batman v Superman for the DC Universe Throne
Square Enix to Relaunch India Operations for Mobile Games
Pricee
Netflix's New CFO Had Contract Barring Him From Job Shopping
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Here's Tim Cook's Memo to Employees About iPhone Sales Slowdown
  2. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
  3. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  4. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  5. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  6. Reliance Jio, BSNL Only Telcos to Add Subscribers in October: TRAI
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
  8. Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite Launched via Crowdfunding Platform
  9. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Getting New OxygenOS Update to Fix Known Issues
  10. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.