Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou Join Zack Snyder's Star Wars-Inspired Netflix Movie Rebel Moon

Ray Fisher, Bae Doona also announced to join Sofia Boutella and others.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 February 2022 15:04 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @NetflixFilm

Cast members Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join Sofia Boutella in Rebel Moon

  • Snyder and Netflix shared the news of cast additions
  • Snyder has penned the screenplay for Rebel Moon
  • Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will produce via Stone Quarry,

Zack Snyder has added actors Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, and Ray Fisher to the cast of his next feature directorial Rebel Moon for Netflix. Rebel Moon is inspired by Star Wars and Akira Kurosawa movies.

South Korean star Bae Doona, known for starring in hit shows Kingdom and The Silent Sea, has also joined the cast along with Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, and Sky Yang.

Led by Sofia Boutella, the film is Snyder's second project with streaming service Netflix after his 2021 movie Army of the Dead.

Snyder and Netflix shared the news of cast additions in a post on Twitter, with the former also posting concept art for the film.

"Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella.

"Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let's go! #RebelMoon @Netflix" he tweeted.

Snyder has penned the screenplay for Rebel Moon with writers Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad.

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand,” the official logline of the film read.

Rebel Moon is the first project to come out of Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder and production banner The Stone Quarry's first-look deal with Netflix that was signed after the success of Army of the Dead.

Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will produce via Stone Quarry, while Eric Newman will produce for Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen will serve as executive producer.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder, Netflix, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher
