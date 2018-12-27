Netflix Users Being Targeted by Phishing Scam, US FTC Warns

If you are a Netflix subscriber and have received a strange email, it is likely to be another phishing scam. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a warning for a reported email phishing scam targeted at users of the streaming service.

In a phishing scam, scammers can use fake emails to pose as authentic company in order to steal personal data of the users such as account numbers, social security numbers, financial details, even passwords.

The US FTC has warned Netflix users to avoid clicking on a suspicious email that asks for personal information to be sent over an email over ‘some trouble' with the current billing information.

Netflix clarifies that it never asks for any personal information to be sent over email. If you have received the email, the first thing to do is not to click on anything within the email and look for signs of suspicious emails such as bad grammar and spelling error or if there is no username.

The Netflix Help Center encourages users to report such email to or forward it to phishing@netflix.com.

Written with inputs from ANI