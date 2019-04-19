Technology News

Netflix Unveils Plans for New York Production Hub

, 19 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Unveils Plans for New York Production Hub

Netflix announced plans Thursday to create a New York City production centre for its original programs that could lead to thousands of new jobs.

Up to $100 million (roughly Rs. 690 crores) will be invested for an expanded office in Manhattan and six sound stages in Brooklyn.

The new corporate offices will include some 9,000 square meters (100,000 square feet) in Manhattan's Flatiron District and will lead to 127 new executive jobs, up from the 32 currently employed by Netflix in the city.

In Brooklyn, it will lease some 15,000 square meters (161,000 square feet) for its production facilities, which are expected to house thousands of production jobs within five years.

Under a deal with local officials, Netflix will be eligible for up to $4 million in tax credits for job creation.

"Netflix is innovative, creative and bold - just like New Yorkers - and the expansion of this cutting-edge company in New York once again demonstrates the Empire State is open for business," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

The news comes weeks after Amazon abandoned plans to create an additional headquarters in New York - a move that prompted bitter comments from Cuomo, who supported the Amazon plan.

The global leader in streaming television, Netflix has been ramping up its original programming as it girds for competition from rivals including Apple and Walt Disney.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, New York
Hobbs & Shaw Trailer Shows Fast & Furious Has Fully Given Into Its Superhero Leanings
Uber's Self-Driving Unit Valued at $7.25 Billion in New Investment
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Netflix Unveils Plans for New York Production Hub
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  2. Redmi 7 Could Launch Alongside Redmi Y3, Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain Hints
  3. Honor 20 Pro Image Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Periscope Sensor
  4. Hotstar Premium Monthly Subscription Price Hiked
  5. Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Reportedly Pictured in First Official Renders
  6. BBM Is Shutting Down, but You Can Now Use BBM Enterprise Instead
  7. Flipkart to Offer Discounted Complete Mobile Protection in Sale Next Week
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Getting Software Update in India With Camera Improvements
  9. OnePlus 7 Teased to Offer a 'Smooth and Fast' Experience
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Bringing Animated Stickers to All Its Platforms
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.