Technology News
loading

Netflix Testing TV Interface With New Card Design

It showcases more choices upfront than the current one can include.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 July 2020 13:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Testing TV Interface With New Card Design

Photo Credit: Gopal Sathe/Gadgets 360

The new Netflix TV interface

Highlights
  • Netflix’s current TV interface rolled out in 2018
  • Test interface gives less space to previews, details
  • Since it’s a test, not everyone on Netflix will see it

Netflix is testing a new interface on TV that aims to make better use of the real estate on the big screen. Rather than have the title, description, preview, and other details take up the majority of the screen, the new Netflix TV interface squeezes all that information into a new card that appears when users hover over titles. It also tweaks what info is displayed, with the genre tags presented up front.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Netflix said: “We're always looking for better ways to connect members with shows and films that they will love. We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time — and only make them broadly available if people find them useful.”

Since it's a test, the new interface is restricted to select Netflix accounts, and living room devices. Gadgets 360 spotted it on an Amazon Fire TV, but it was unavailable with a different account on Android TV and Xbox One X. We will update this piece if we spot the new Netflix TV interface elsewhere.

Netflix's current TV interface — as below — was introduced in mid-2018 and tweaked over time. It spotlights one title upfront with other recommendations available as you scroll. The new test switches that up by presenting far more titles when the app is opened, which might help members discover newer stuff quicker. It also reduces the space for previews that many find annoying.

You can also turn off auto-playing previews since February, after Netflix introduced the option.

Netflix TV interface current wm Netflix TV interface

The current Netflix TV interface
Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, TV, Amazon Fire TV
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
YouTube Brings Back HD Streaming on Mobile App in India When Connected to Wi-Fi

Related Stories

Netflix Testing TV Interface With New Card Design
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  2. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  3. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced, Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps
  5. Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Other Major Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam
  6. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Netflix Will Release 17 Indian Titles in the ‘Coming Months’
  8. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India in July
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Testing TV Interface With New Card Design
  2. YouTube Brings Back HD Streaming on Mobile App in India When Connected to Wi-Fi
  3. TSMC Reports Record Q2 Profits on Demand for Faster Chips
  4. Samsung Galaxy M01s With Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo TWS Neo Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, 5.5 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme’s 125W UltraDART Tech Can Fully Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 20 Minutes
  8. iQoo U1 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Twitter Hack: Apple, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Other High-Profile Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam
  10. Samsung to Bring Optical Image Stabilisation on New Galaxy A-Series Phones Next Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com