Technology News
loading

Netflix Removes a Designated Survivor Episode in Turkey

The episode in question involved a fictitious Turkish president.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 May 2020 11:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Removes a Designated Survivor Episode in Turkey

Photo Credit: Netflix

Kiefer Sutherland in Designated Survivor

Highlights
  • Designated Survivor season 2 episode 7 gone from Netflix Turkey
  • In February, Netflix revealed it has censored nine times in the past
  • In India, Prime Video and Hotstar have proactively self-censored

Netflix has removed an episode of Designated Survivor — the Kiefer Sutherland-starrer political thriller drama series — from its platform in Turkey, in compliance with local law. Turkey's censor board, the Radio and Television Supreme Council, had objected to the depiction of a fictitious Turkish president on Designated Survivor season 2 episode 7 “Family Ties”. The episode in question is still available to Netflix subscribers in the rest of the world.

“Following a demand from the Turkish regulator, we have removed one episode of Designated Survivor from Netflix in Turkey only, to comply with local law,” Netflix told Variety in a prepared statement on Thursday.

In a transparency report [PDF] published back in February, Netflix admitted that it has censored on nine previous occasions, including in New Zealand, Vietnam, Germany, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The last of those, revolving around an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, remains the most high-profile incident till date.

Turkey is a big market for TV productions. Netflix has a few original Turkish series as well, in the supernatural mystery The Protector, the supernatural drama The Gift, and the teen drama Love 101, which premièred just last week on Netflix.

Designated Survivor ran for two seasons on the American TV network ABC before being cancelled. Netflix picked it up for a third season, but it then itself pulled the plug a month after it released.

While the Indian censors have yet to ask for a formal takedown, the government has been pushing for more self-censorship on streaming services in general, which could bring it in line with how television content is moderated in India.

Even without that, the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar have proactively engaged in pro-government censorship in India, choosing to nuke episodes of political drama Madam Secretary and news satire talk show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, respectively.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Turkey, Designated Survivor, Censorship
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Oppo A92 Image Leak Shows Aurora Purple Variant, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
Web Stories
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

Related Stories

Netflix Removes a Designated Survivor Episode in Turkey
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  4. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  5. JioMeet Is Jio’s Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom, Google Meet
  6. Huami Amazfit X Fitness Band With Curved Display, 5ATM Rating Launched
  7. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  8. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  9. Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Now Listed for Pre-Bookings in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped, Significantly More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  2. Netflix Removes a Designated Survivor Episode in Turkey
  3. Oppo A92 Image Leak Shows Aurora Purple Variant, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  4. Amazon Warns Coronavirus Expenses Could Make It Post First Quarterly Loss in Five Years
  5. Wonder Woman Spin-Off to Come Before Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins Hints
  6. Jio Unveils JioMeet Video Conferencing Platform to take on Zoom, Google Meet
  7. Musk's SpaceX, Bezos' Blue Origin Land Contracts to Build NASA's Astronaut Moon Lander
  8. Apple Sees iPhone Revenues Fall in Q1, as Services and Wearables Help It Grow
  9. Twitter Swings to Loss Despite User Surge in Pandemic
  10. Dell XPS 15 9500, XPS 17 9700 Accidentally Listed on Official Site, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com