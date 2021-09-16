Technology News
Netflix’s TUDUM Event to Feature Over 145 Stars. Here’s the Official Trailer

Madhuri Dixit, Dwayne Johnson, and Jennifer Aniston lead the way.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 September 2021 11:41 IST
  • TUDUM pre-shows kick off September 25 at 5:30pm IST
  • Main event set for 9:30pm IST / 9am PST / 4pm GMT
  • TUDUM: India Spotlight unveiled, set for 9pm IST

Netflix's TUDUM global fan event is just over a week away, and the streaming service has unveiled a trailer featuring the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Henry Cavill, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Millie Bobby Brown, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Netflix has announced that over 145 stars and creators will take part in TUDUM. In addition to those in the trailer, we have Madhuri Dixit, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Zack Snyder, and many more. Scroll down for the full list.

These 145 celebrities will represent over 70 series, films and specials, as Netflix had previously revealed. TUDUM begins Saturday, September 25 at 9:30pm IST / 9am PST / 4pm GMT / 1am JST and KST. Don't worry, there will be pre-shows for Indian and Korean series, movies and anime content from 5:30pm IST / 5am PST / 12pm GMT / 9pm KST. On top of all that, Netflix has also announced a TUDUM: India Spotlight for 9pm IST, half hour before the main show kicks off, on Netflix India's YouTube account.

The main TUDUM show will be available across Netflix's YouTube channels, in addition to Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook. Here's the list of Netflix stars coming to TUDUM:

  • Jennifer Aniston
  • Jonathan Bailey
  • Jason Bateman
  • Zazie Beetz
  • Halle Berry
  • Millie Bobby Brown
  • Manolo Cardona
  • Henry Cavill
  • John Cho
  • Lily Collins
  • Nicola Coughlan
  • Madhuri Dixit
  • Idris Elba
  • Nathalie Emmanuel
  • Kevin Hart
  • Chris Hemsworth
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Jung Hae-in
  • Kai
  • Kim Hee-chul
  • Regina King
  • Nick Kroll
  • Jennifer Lawrence
  • Ralph Macchio
  • Jonathan Majors
  • Adam McKay
  • Caleb McLaughlin
  • Álvaro Morte
  • Elsa Pataky
  • Maite Perroni
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
  • Noomi Rapace
  • Adam Sandler
  • Matthias Schweighöfer
  • Maisa Silva
  • Lilly Singh
  • Zack Snyder
  • Song Kang
  • Alejandro Speitzer
  • Omar Sy
  • Charlize Theron
  • Kenjiro Tsuda
  • Finn Wolfhard
  • Wiliam Zabka
It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
