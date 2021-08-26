Netflix on Wednesday announced that it will be hosting its first-ever global fan event in September, titled TUDUM after the familiar sound that all viewers of the streaming platform first hear when they watch a show or movie.

The fan event will take place virtually on September 25 and will feature the biggest stars and creators from various Netflix projects, representing over 70 series, films and specials.

Netflix has stated that the goal of TUDUM will be “to entertain and honour Netflix fans from across the globe.” The three-hour virtual live stream will kick off at 9:30pm IST/ 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 1am JST and KST and will be broadcasted across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch.

Pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films, along with anime content will also take place at 5:30pm IST/ 5am PST / 8am EST / 12pm GMT / 9pm JST and KST on specific channels.

Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour TUDUM event, including some of the most popular returning seasons on the platform like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, to Money Heist and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard, and more.

The complete list of Netflix TV shows and movies to be featured are as follows:

Aggretsuko: Season 4

A Whisker Away

A Traves De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

De Volta Aos 15

Don't Look Up

Emily in Paris

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

The Old Guard

Oscuro Deseo

Ozark

Maldivas

Money Heist

My Name

The New World

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks

Ultraman: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

Fans will get to experience breaking news, the premiere of trailers, exclusive clips during some of the interactive panels, and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix. Those who are interested in hosting a co-stream can even sign-up at TUDUM.com to react on their personal Facebook, Twitch, or YouTube channels.