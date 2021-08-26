Technology News
Netflix Sets TUDUM, Its First Virtual Global Fan Event, for September 25; to Feature Over 70 Titles

Stranger Things, Money Heist, Bridgerton, The Witcher, Cobra Kai, more popular Netflix Originals on the slate.

By ANI | Updated: 26 August 2021 10:28 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix said the goal of TUDUM will be “to entertain and honour Netflix fans from across the globe.”

Highlights
  • TUDUM will feature many big names from various Netflix Projects
  • Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the TUDUM event
  • TUDUM will let fans experience breaking news, premieres of trailers, more

Netflix on Wednesday announced that it will be hosting its first-ever global fan event in September, titled TUDUM after the familiar sound that all viewers of the streaming platform first hear when they watch a show or movie.

The fan event will take place virtually on September 25 and will feature the biggest stars and creators from various Netflix projects, representing over 70 series, films and specials.

Netflix has stated that the goal of TUDUM will be “to entertain and honour Netflix fans from across the globe.” The three-hour virtual live stream will kick off at 9:30pm IST/ 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 1am JST and KST and will be broadcasted across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch.

Pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films, along with anime content will also take place at 5:30pm IST/ 5am PST / 8am EST / 12pm GMT / 9pm JST and KST on specific channels.

Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour TUDUM event, including some of the most popular returning seasons on the platform like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, to Money Heist and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard, and more.

The complete list of Netflix TV shows and movies to be featured are as follows:

  • Aggretsuko: Season 4
  • A Whisker Away
  • A Traves De Mi Ventana
  • Arcane
  • Army of Thieves
  • Black Crab
  • Big Mouth
  • Bridgerton
  • Bright: Samurai Soul
  • Bruised
  • The Chestnut Man
  • Cobra Kai
  • Colin in Black and White
  • Cowboy Bebop
  • The Crown
  • De Volta Aos 15
  • Don't Look Up
  • Emily in Paris
  • Extraction
  • Finding Anamika
  • Floor is Lava
  • The Harder They Fall
  • Hellbound
  • Heeramandi
  • Human Resources
  • Interceptor
  • Inside Job
  • The Old Guard
  • Oscuro Deseo
  • Ozark
  • Maldivas
  • Money Heist
  • My Name
  • The New World
  • Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie
  • Rebelde
  • Ritmo Salvaje
  • Red Notice
  • The Sandman
  • Sex Education
  • The Silent Sea
  • Soy Georgina
  • Stranger Things
  • Super Crooks
  • Ultraman: Season 2
  • The Umbrella Academy
  • Vikings: Valhalla
  • The Witcher
  • The Witcher: Blood Origin
  • Young, Famous and African

Fans will get to experience breaking news, the premiere of trailers, exclusive clips during some of the interactive panels, and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix. Those who are interested in hosting a co-stream can even sign-up at TUDUM.com to react on their personal Facebook, Twitch, or YouTube channels.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
