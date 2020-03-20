Technology News
loading

Netflix to Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe to Avoid Internet Overload

Netflix will "begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days," a spokesperson said.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 March 2020 10:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix to Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe to Avoid Internet Overload

The move came after talks between EU industry chief Thierry Breton and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Highlights
  • Netflix will reduce video quality in Europe for 30 days
  • Demand for streaming services has soared across Europe
  • HD videos slowing the Internet, EU official had warned

Netflix will reduce the quality of its streaming in Europe to ease pressure on the Internet, the firm said, as demand soars across the continent where millions are confined to their homes over coronavirus fears.  

The streaming giant will "begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members," the statement added.

With wide-ranging lockdowns and quarantines, schools, shops and borders closed and gatherings banned, people across Europe are increasingly turning to the Internet to stave off boredom.

But the huge file sizes of high definition offerings from Web giants like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon are slowing the Web, Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner for the internal market and digital economy warned.

"Teleworking and streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain," he said in a tweet Thursday, calling for online platforms to switch to streaming in standard definition instead of HD.

Gamers breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after the end of an hours-long network outage that affected Nintendo's online games and prompted despair from users.

"Only a few days into the coronavirus self-isolation and Nintendo servers are already down... oh dear god," tweeted one.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Europe, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Google Exploring Using Location Info to Slow Coronavirus Spread

Related Stories

Netflix to Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe to Avoid Internet Overload
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  2. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  3. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  4. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  5. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  8. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
  9. Apple Launches New MacBook Air With ‘Magic Keyboard’, 256GB Base Storage
  10. Apple Unveils New Cases and Bands for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch Lineup
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix to Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe to Avoid Internet Overload
  2. Google Exploring Using Location Info to Slow Coronavirus Spread
  3. Xiaomi Says 80 Percent of Supply Chain Operational Ahead of 5G Phone Launch
  4. COVID-19: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers to Make Ventilators
  5. Coronavirus Special Hacking Services Detected on Dark Net: Check Point
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Update Rolling Out In India, Promises Improved Camera Performance
  7. iPad Pro 2020 Beats Last-Generation on Graphics, Features 6GB RAM, AnTuTu Benchmark Tips
  8. Android 11 Developer Preview 2 Name-Drops Google’s Fast Share File Transfer Feature
  9. Realme C3 A.15 Update Brings Improved Camera, Minor Bug Fixes
  10. TikTok Relies on WHO, Indian State Police Departments to Offer Accurate Coronavirus Information to Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.