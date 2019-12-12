Technology News
loading

Netflix Christmas Satire in Brazil Sparks Religious Outcry

More than 760,000 people had signed a Change.org petition by Tuesday afternoon calling for the film to be pulled for "seriously offending Christians."

By | Updated: 12 December 2019 11:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Christmas Satire in Brazil Sparks Religious Outcry
Highlights
  • A Christmas satire on Netflix depicted Jesus in a gay relationship
  • Hundreds of thousands of people signed a petition against the film
  • The First Temptation of Christ began streaming on December 3

A Christmas satire on Netflix depicting Jesus in a gay relationship has sparked a backlash in Brazil, where hundreds of thousands signed a petition calling for the film to be axed. The First Temptation of Christ by Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos began streaming on December 3, drawing criticism from conservative politicians, Evangelicals and Catholics.

The teaser for the 46-minute movie says Jesus, who is turning 30, brings a "surprise guest" to meet his family.

More than 760,000 people had signed a Change.org petition by Tuesday afternoon calling for the film to be pulled for "seriously offending Christians."

"We support freedom of expression, but is it worth attacking the belief of 86 percent of the population," tweeted Eduardo Bolsonaro, the eldest son of Brazil's president and a member of Congress.

Brazil remains the world's biggest Catholic country, although its flock has shrunk while Evangelical churches grow. Around 64 percent of the population identified as Catholics, according to the 2010 census.

Henrique Soares da Costa, a bishop in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, said on Facebook he had cancelled his Netflix subscription over the film, describing it as "blasphemous, vulgar, and disrespectful."

Netflix Brazil would not comment on the outcry when contacted by AFP.

For their part, Porta dos Fundos took to Twitter to "celebrate the success of God's other creation: our Christmas special."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, The First Temptation of Christ
Scientists to Harness the Sun to Break Down Plastic
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas Land a ‘Sangeet’ Series at Amazon Prime Video
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Netflix Christmas Satire in Brazil Sparks Religious Outcry
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Broadband Customers
  2. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  3. WhatsApp Won't Work on Millions of Devices From Next Year
  4. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  5. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  6. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  7. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  8. Microsoft’s Your Phone Now Allows Users to Make, Receive Calls From Their PC
  9. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  10. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Sue Businesses Engaged in Abusing Bulk Messaging
  2. Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband Service Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Customers
  3. Meet the Scholar Who Diagnosed 'Surveillance Capitalism'
  4. Microsoft’s Your Phone App Now Allows Users to Make, Receive Calls From Their PC
  5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas Land a ‘Sangeet’ Series at Amazon Prime Video
  6. Netflix Christmas Satire in Brazil Sparks Religious Outcry
  7. Scientists to Harness the Sun to Break Down Plastic
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Reno 3 Launch Set for December 26, Oppo Enco Free True Wireless Earbuds Also Teased
  9. Apple Mac Pro Costs Over $50,000 if You Get All the Upgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.