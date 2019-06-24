Technology News
loading

Netflix Spotted Testing a Pop-Out, Picture-in-Picture Video Player on Desktop

Netflix doesn't want you to stop watching content, ever.

By | Updated: 24 June 2019 12:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Spotted Testing a Pop-Out, Picture-in-Picture Video Player on Desktop

Photo Credit: Engadget

Netflix is testing a new pop-out player that currently works on desktop

Highlights
  • Netflix seems to be testing a new pop-out player on desktop
  • The new feature lets you play content over existing windows and apps
  • Netflix's new pop-out player may slowly roll out for all users

Who doesn't like to binge-watch TV shows and run movie marathons on Netflix? But what if you'd like to get something done on the side as well? It may sound like a first world problem but we've all come across this question every once in a while. Well, Netflix is listening and the company seems to be testing a new feature that could let you watch content on top of other windows and apps.

Netflix seems to be testing a new 'pop-out player' that lets users watch content in a floating window. Users need to click on a small icon at the bottom of the Netflix player. Clicking on it will open a new window that plays the content. It can be resized and repositioned. It seems to work like a regular picture-in-picture mode available with other players.

Once the content is playing in the pop-out player, the main window will tell you that your pop-out player is currently working and to switch back to the main window you'll have to click on 'Watch Here'. The pop-out player doesn't use the native picture-in-picture mode offered by Safari or Chrome.

The upcoming feature was first spotted by Engadget which claims one of its staff members has the pop-out player enabled for their account.

Netflix's pop-out player seems like a good way to watch Netflix content while you're multitasking as the pop-out player stays on top of other windows and apps. The pop-out player doesn't support subtitles right now.

It seems like Netflix is testing the new feature with a select set of users as of now. We couldn't find this on our Netflix account in India yet. Netflix responded to a query posted by Engaged with an image that says, "This is only a test." The feature may slowly roll out to everyone else soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Picture in Picture Mode, Pop-Out Player
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Huawei Nova 5i Pro Leaked Schematic Tips Quad Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
The Office Indian Remake Sets June Release Date on Hotstar
Honor Smartphones
Netflix Spotted Testing a Pop-Out, Picture-in-Picture Video Player on Desktop
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus TV Tipped to Debut Soon
  2. Is Firefox Better Than Chrome? It Comes Down to Privacy
  3. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  4. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  5. Samsung Galaxy M40 Can Now Be Purchased Anytime in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M40 Review
  7. BSNL Offering Free Access to Hotstar Premium With Its New Broadband Plan
  8. Is the Samsung Galaxy M40 Good Enough to Beat Redmi Note 7 Pro?
  9. Amazon, Toshiba Launch Low-Cost Fire TV Televisions With Dolby Vision
  10. Infinix Hot 7 Pro Debuts in India With Four Cameras, 6GB of RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.