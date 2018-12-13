Netflix is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to rewind and rewatch specific scenes from movies and TV shows. While the standard rewind button has been long available on Netflix, and other major digital streaming platforms, this new feature is a sophisticated version of it helping users conveniently rewatch only a specific scene and nothing else. Initially, the feature is said to be available for only a select few movies and TV shows from the streaming giant's vast content library.

Adding to that, Netflix hasn't confirmed yet whether this will be a permanent user capability, as per a report by Los Angeles Times. “We're trying out a feature which gives Netflix members the ability to rewatch favourite scenes and memorable moments with the click of a button. Right now we're just looking to learn from it and may or may not roll it out more broadly in the future,” a Netflix spokesperson told the publication. Netflix did not provide any other details around the feature.

It is currently in the testing phase and some of the users, who have seen it, don't appear to be praising it. Scott Renshaw on Twitter said that the “watch this scene again” pop up is “garbage” and wanted immediate removal for it. He also goes on to say the feature has been spotted only on Internet TV, and not on desktop or the Netflix mobile app. Gadgets 360 has not been able to independently verify the feature on desktop.

Yet another user, this time on Reddit, claims to have seen the pop up while watching Dumplin', Netflix's latest original. Criticising the feature, the user does not mince their words in saying, “Why does Netflix insist on devaluing film even more than it does with its washdowned color grading and poorly executed original plotpoops? This bothers me Netflix is such a giant anchor in the future of film culture. Gahhh [sic]”

Some of the users on this Reddit thread have reported seeing the “watch this scene again” pop up while watching Black Panther, Mowgli, and Guardians of the Galaxy, on devices like the Sony PS3 and the Roku streaming player.

Late last month, Netflix updated its iOS app with certain new features. These include new toggles to move content 10 seconds forward and back. A dedicated button for skipping to the next episode in the series was also added. Lastly, it has improved upon the controls of the play/ pause button.