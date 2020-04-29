Technology News
loading

Netflix, T-Series in ‘Final’ Talks to Bring Multiple Movies Directly to Streaming: Report

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani, and Anurag Basu’s Ludo in discussion.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 April 2020 11:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix, T-Series in ‘Final’ Talks to Bring Multiple Movies Directly to Streaming: Report

Photo Credit: T-Series

(L-R): Ludo, Indoo Ki Jawani, and Jhund

Highlights
  • Ludo, Jhund, Indoo Ki Jawani had April – June release dates
  • With cinemas shut across India, that’s not going to happen
  • Deal reportedly waiting on consent of films’ co-producers

Netflix is reportedly in final talks with T-Series over a multi-film deal that would bring the latter's upcoming movies — stuck in limbo with theatres shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — to the former. Films in discussion include Anurag Basu's anthology dark comedy Ludo, originally slated for April 24 release in cinemas, with an ensemble cast made up of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi; the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer sports biopic Jhund from Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, slotted for May 8 in theatres; and the Kiara Advani-starrer coming-of-age comedy Indoo Ki Jawani, with a June 8 release date.

“[T-Series] has eight to 10 films that are close to the finish line,” a person familiar with the matter told the daily Mid-Day. “While the head honchos were in talks with Netflix, Amazon Prime [Video], and other [streaming] platforms for a direct-to-web release, their conversation with Netflix has advanced considerably. [Jhund and Ludo] are among the movies in discussion.” T-Series is reportedly mulling over which movies “have a better prospect digitally”, though the three aforementioned movies are T-Series' next three releases, for what it's worth.

Mid-Day adds that the deal between Netflix and T-Series to take films straight-to-streaming is seemingly waiting on the consent of other producers. T-Series is nearly always a co-producer on movies. (Its last solo production was the 2016 romantic crime drama Wajah Tum Ho.) Ludo is a production of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions; Jhund is a production of T-Series, Raj Hiremath & Savita Raj Hiremath's Tandav Films, and Sairat producer Aatpaat Films; and Indoo Ki Jawani is a production of T-Series, Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, and Niranjan Iyengar & Ryan Stephen's Electric Apples.

This isn't the first we've heard of Indian films skipping theatres amid the pandemic. Last week, the makers of the Jyothika-starrer Tamil-language courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal confirmed that the film was headed to streaming, with Amazon Prime Video the reported platform in question. Meanwhile, Disney-owned Fox Star Studios is reportedly considering taking Akshay Kumar's Hindi-language horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb to Disney+ Hotstar.

There's already been backlash to this move, with the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association threatening to blacklist producers — in Ponmagal Vandhal's case, Suriya — who choose to skip theatres. Things have gone a step further in the US, where one of the leading cinema chains in AMC Theatres said it's banning the studio Universal Pictures, which was the first to take a big release — the DreamWorks Animation title Trolls World Tour — direct to video-on-demand. (Trolls World Tour is not available in India.)

It will be interesting to see how their Indian theatrical counterparts react to these discussions.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, T Series, Ludo, Anurag Basu, Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan, Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara Advani
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Zoom: US Authorities Reportedly Warn Zoom May be Vulnerable to Foreign Surveillance
Realme PaySa Teased to Get UPI-Based Payments Support ‘Soon’
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

Netflix, T-Series in ‘Final’ Talks to Bring Multiple Movies Directly to Streaming: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Idea Nirvana Postpaid to Become Vodafone RED in Eight Telecom Circles
  2. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  3. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update to Release on May 7
  5. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  6. Mi Note 10 Lite Set to Launch on April 30, Xiaomi Reveals
  7. Xiaomi Finally Unveils MIUI 12: All the New Features You Need to Know About
  8. Amazon Pay Later Launched in India, Aims to Provide Instant Credit
  9. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  2. WhatsApp Looks to Enter Lending Market in India: Report
  3. Realme PaySa Teased to Get UPI-Based Payments Support ‘Soon’
  4. Netflix, T-Series in ‘Final’ Talks to Bring Multiple Movies Directly to Streaming: Report
  5. Zoom: US Authorities Reportedly Warn Zoom May be Vulnerable to Foreign Surveillance
  6. Samsung Galaxy A20 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report
  7. YouTube Expands Fact-Check Features to US Video Searches During COVID-19 Pandemic
  8. Mi Note 10 Lite Launching on April 30, Xiaomi Announces
  9. OnePlus Z Tipped to Launch in July, Will Likely Be a Mid-Range Smartphone
  10. Oscars Allows Streaming Movies to Qualify Due to Coronavirus Disruptions to Movie Theatres
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com